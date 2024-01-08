Attorney General Bird Response to Court Ruling Enforcing Agriculture Trespass Laws and Protecting Farmers

DES MOINES—Today, Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird released the following statement in response to the federal appeals Court’s rulings upholding Iowa’s agriculture trespass laws that protect farmers’ property rights and their right to privacy. There were three separate lawsuits filed to challenge Iowa’s agriculture trespass laws. Two of the three laws were upheld. One law is still awaiting decision by the District Court.

“Today’s Court rulings are a landmark victory for Iowa farmers and property owners. Not only are Iowa farmers the backbone of our state, but they provide critical food and fuel that propel the rest of the country forward.

For too long, our farmers have battled with trespassers, people lying to get jobs, and hidden recording devices. But not any longer. With today’s win, we will enforce Iowa’s agriculture trespass laws, strengthen security, and put those fears to rest.

My office is proud to lead the fight for Iowa farmers, and we will continue to defend the rule of law in Court.”

###

For More Information:

Alyssa Brouillet | Communications Director

(515) 823-9112

alyssa.brouillet@ag.iowa.gov