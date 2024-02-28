Google Business Profiles' Website Feature to be Discontinued

Top SEO and Web Design Expert Sandy Rowley

Small businesses who own thier website outright, perform better than those who do not.

RENO, NEVADA, USA, February 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an important update for businesses relying on Google's tools for online visibility, Google has announced a significant change in their services. Starting from March 1, 2024, the feature that allows businesses to create simple websites from their Google Business Profiles will be discontinued. This change marks a pivotal shift in how small businesses and entrepreneurs will manage their online presence.

What's Changing?

Google's decision to phase out the website creation feature of Business Profiles means that the existing sites created with this tool will no longer be available. This feature has been a straightforward and cost-effective way for many small businesses to establish a basic online presence directly linked to their Google Business Profile.

However, there's a silver lining. To facilitate a smoother transition, Google as of March 1, 2024, stopped any traffic to these soon-to-be-defunct websites will be redirected to the business's Google Business Profile. This ensures that potential customers will still find the business online, albeit in a different format.

What Does This Mean for Small Business?

The discontinuation of this feature underscores the importance of having a robust and independent online presence. Relying solely on third-party platforms can be risky, as changes like these can significantly impact your business's online visibility and accessibility.

The Importance of Owning A Website

Owning the website, as opposed to relying on third-party platforms, offers numerous advantages:

- Control: Complete control over the content, design, and functionality of the site.

- Branding: A dedicated website strengthens brand identity.

- SEO: A self-owned website can be optimized for search engines, improving visibility.

- Credibility: Having a professional website enhances credibility and customer trust.

Meet Sandy Rowley: A Go-To for Affordable Web Design Solution

Understanding the need to adapt to these changes, it's essential to seek professional assistance in web design and development. This is where Sandy Rowley comes into the picture. Sandy is recognized as an affordable and skilled web designer, well-versed in creating professional websites that businesses can fully own and control.

How Sandy Rowley Can Help:

- Custom Website Design: Tailoring websites to fit the brand and business needs.

- SEO Optimization: Ensuring the web site ranks well on search engines.

- Responsive Design: Making the website accessible across various devices.

- E-commerce Solutions: Set up an efficient and secure online store.

The discontinuation of Google Business Profiles' website feature is a wake-up call for businesses to reassess their online presence strategies. Investing in a professional, self-owned website is more crucial than ever. With experts like Sandy Rowley, transitioning to a more robust and independent online presence can be a seamless and rewarding process.

For more information or to get in touch with Sandy Rowley for your web design needs, Call or text 775-870-0488.

