UPDATE: City of Monona, Wis. Officer Involved Critical Incident

CITY of MONONA, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is continuing to investigate an officer involved critical incident that began in the City of Monona, Wis. that occurred on the evening of Monday, January 1, 2024.

At approximately 9:01 p.m., Monona Police Department Sergeant Adam Nachreiner, with nearly 21 years of law enforcement experience, initiated a traffic stop of a suspicious vehicle for reckless driving at Nichols and Monona Drive and the vehicle fled. Dane County Sheriff Sergeant Jonathon Matz, with 11 years of law enforcement experience, deployed a tire deflation device during the pursuit. The vehicle crashed near the intersection of Femrite Drive and Buckeye Road in the Town of Cottage Grove. The three occupants of the fleeing vehicle did not survive the crash and died on scene. Their names are:

Rashad Lamar Nelson , age 30.

, age 30. Aajayah Monai Ray , age 19.

, age 19. Aaron Javon Willis, age 30.

Involved law enforcement were not injured.

Monona Police Department and Dane County Sheriff’s Office squad cars are equipped with dashboard cameras.

The involved law enforcement have been placed on administrative duty, per agency policy.

DCI is leading the investigation of the officer involved critical incident with assistance from the Wisconsin State Patrol, a DCI Crime Response Specialist, and members of DCI’s Digital Evidence Unit. All involved law enforcement are fully cooperating with DCI during this investigation.

DCI is continuing to review evidence and determine the facts of this incident and will turn over investigative reports to the Dane County District Attorney when the investigation concludes.

The investigation is ongoing and no further information is currently available.

Please direct media inquiries to Wisconsin DOJ.