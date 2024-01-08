MPD Searching for Stolen Puppy, Information Needed

(Washington, DC) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District are seeking the public’s help with locating a puppy.

On Sunday, January 7, 2024, at approximately 7:48 p.m., the victim parked their vehicle in the 1000 Block of U Street, Northwest, leaving their puppy inside. When the victim returned to their vehicle a short time later, the rear passenger vehicle window was broken and the puppy was missing.

The puppy, named “Dak,” is a 10-week-old brown French Bulldog. He is pictured below: