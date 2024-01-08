Turner Legislation to Require Opioid Overdose Medication on College Campuses Goes to the Governor

Trenton – In an effort to prevent overdoses on college campuses, the Senate advanced legislation today sponsored by Senator Shirley K. Turner that would require institutions of higher education to maintain a supply of naloxone and develop policies for its use.

“Our college and universities are not immune from the fentanyl crisis that is devastating our communities,” said Senator Turner (D-Mercer/Hunterdon). “Providing naloxone for emergency use at universities is an important overdose prevention strategy that will protect the health and safety of students. Preventing drug abuse is always our number one goal, but harm reduction will help to save lives.”

The bill, S-3287, would require institutions of higher education to maintain a supply of naloxone hydrochloride nasal spray for opioid overdose emergencies. In an emergency, the medication would be administered by a licensed campus medical professional or a member of the higher education community. Members of the higher education community could include but is not limited to resident assistants, emergency responders, campus security officers and licensed athletic trainers.

Under the bill, institutions would be required to develop a policy concerning the emergency administration of naloxone hydrochloride nasal spray. The bill would provide immunity from liability for licensed campus professionals, pharmacists, or authorized health care practitioners who issue the nasal spray to an individual in need.

The bill was released from the Senate by a vote of 36-0 and next heads to the Governor for final approval.