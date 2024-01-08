St. Albans Barracks/ MV Crash / DLS/ Arrest on Warrant

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 24A2000107

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Mike Kamerling

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 524-5993

DATE/TIME: 01/08/24 @ 1225

STREET: Rt 36

TOWN: Fairfield

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Bruso Road

WEATHER: Cloudy

ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet / light traffic

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Corey Mott

AGE: 36

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Enosburg Vermont

VEHICLE YEAR: 2007

VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota

VEHICLE MODEL: Corolla

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Damage to all sides from overturning; totaled.

INJURIES: Unknown but believed to be minor. Mott hospitalized.

HOSPITAL: NWMC

SUMMARY OF CRASH: A State trooper, Amcare Ambulance service and Fairfield Fire Department responded to the above incident. Preliminary investigation revealed that vehicle #1 was traveling WB on Rt 36 when, for reasons still under investigation, the vehicle crossed the EB land and exited the road on the South side. The vehicle struck an embankment and overturned.

During the course of the investigation, it was learned that Mott's driver's license was criminally suspended. Mott was also found to have an active arrest warrant for failure to appear in court on 12/18/2023 for Grand Larceny and Possession of Stolen Property.

Mott was cited into court for the suspended license violation (court date 02/20/24).

Mott was also cited into court for the Grand Larceny and Possession of Stolen Property violations (court date 01/16/24) after a judge cleared out the warrant due to him being hospitalized.