St. Albans Barracks/ MV Crash / DLS/ Arrest on Warrant
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 24A2000107
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Mike Kamerling
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 524-5993
DATE/TIME: 01/08/24 @ 1225
STREET: Rt 36
TOWN: Fairfield
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Bruso Road
WEATHER: Cloudy
ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet / light traffic
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Corey Mott
AGE: 36
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Enosburg Vermont
VEHICLE YEAR: 2007
VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota
VEHICLE MODEL: Corolla
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Damage to all sides from overturning; totaled.
INJURIES: Unknown but believed to be minor. Mott hospitalized.
HOSPITAL: NWMC
SUMMARY OF CRASH: A State trooper, Amcare Ambulance service and Fairfield Fire Department responded to the above incident. Preliminary investigation revealed that vehicle #1 was traveling WB on Rt 36 when, for reasons still under investigation, the vehicle crossed the EB land and exited the road on the South side. The vehicle struck an embankment and overturned.
During the course of the investigation, it was learned that Mott's driver's license was criminally suspended. Mott was also found to have an active arrest warrant for failure to appear in court on 12/18/2023 for Grand Larceny and Possession of Stolen Property.
Mott was cited into court for the suspended license violation (court date 02/20/24).
Mott was also cited into court for the Grand Larceny and Possession of Stolen Property violations (court date 01/16/24) after a judge cleared out the warrant due to him being hospitalized.