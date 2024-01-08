Free Becoming an Outdoor Woman (BOW) Trapper Education Workshop Set for Buffalo Ridge Refuge

NASHVILLE --- The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency and the Tennessee Fur Harvesters Association are hosting a free Becoming an Outdoors Woman (BOW) Trapper Education Workshop at Buffalo Ridge Refuge in Humphreys County the weekend of Jan. 19-20.

The training camp will feature classes on live trapline, fur handling, set making, snaring, and trap modification. The two-day event is for all ages.

Registration is limited and must be made online and in advance of the event . The direct link to the trapping workshop registration is here.

Check-in will begin on Friday from 5-7 p.m. Classroom instruction will be 7-9 p.m. Saturday will start with breakfast at 7 a.m. and continue with instruction throughout the day.

Two meals will be provided on Saturday. On-site primitive camping is available, and participants must provide their own camping gear, have weather appropriate clothing, and bring note taking materials. Hotels are located approximately five minutes from the refuge.

