Buy BC supports success of farmers, producers and processors

CANADA, January 8 - More people will be discovering and enjoying local food and beverages as the Buy BC Partnership Program continues to support B.C. farms and businesses to get the word out about their products.

“British Columbians know that when a product has the Buy BC logo it is grown or made in B.C. by people in their own communities,” said Pam Alexis, Minister of Agriculture and Food. “Buy BC is supporting farmers, and food and beverage processors reach new customers and increase sales, strengthening food security and local economies throughout the province.”

The program continues to support small family-run businesses, new entrepreneurs and larger companies in B.C. expand market reach, increase brand exposure and build consumer awareness of local agriculture, and food and beverage products. Funding is currently available to help local companies tell their stories to B.C. consumers.

Great Glacier Salmon located on the Stikine River has increased awareness of its wholesale and retail packaged salmon and seafood products. The female-owned company used the funding to label products and packaging with the Buy BC logo, develop promotional materials and deliver in-store sampling.

“The Great Glacier Salmon Buy BC campaign is helping increase our visibility to consumers by clearly labelling and marketing our seafood products as from B.C.,” said Jennifer Gould, president, Great Glacier Salmon Ltd. “Adding the Buy BC logo to our salmon and seafood from initial harvest to final restaurant sales, retail stores and direct sales will help grow our brand awareness and increase sales.”

Elias Honey was started in Prince George in 1972 with honey made from fireweed and other blossoms native to the region. Now, the majority of the company’s B.C.-sourced honeys come from the Fraser Valley and help support B.C.’s berry industry. The family-owned-and-operated business received Buy BC funding to develop promotional ads and marketing materials, and set up in-store sampling of their honey.

“Elias Honey is a long-standing honey producer with roots in B.C.,” said Azeem Ahamed, owner of Elias Honey Ltd. “With the funding from the Buy BC Partnership Program we are promoting the local origin of our specialty and gourmet honey products, while playing a key role in educating customers on the health benefits, value chain and honey-sourcing practices here in the province.”

The Buy BC Partnership Program is providing $2 million this year to help eligible applicants with marketing efforts using the Buy BC logo on products or promotional materials to help consumers easily identify those products as B.C. products. Applications are open from Jan. 8 until Feb. 2, 2024.

Quick Facts:

Since relaunching in 2017, the Buy BC Partnership Program has supported more than 400 B.C. producers, processors and associations with $12 million to support their efforts to increase food sales, product promotion and food security in B.C.

The program is supported by several components, including Buy BC logo licensing, cost-shared funding for industry-led Buy BC marketing activities, retail partnerships, promotional activities and events, and a comprehensive marketing campaign.

More than 1,000 B.C. businesses have registered to use the Buy BC logo to promote more than 5,000 B.C. food and beverage products.

The Province’s Buy BC Partnership Program is managed and administered by MNP LLP on behalf of the Ministry of Agriculture and Food.

Learn More:

To see the full list of 2023 Buy BC Partnership Program funding recipients, visit: https://news.gov.bc.ca/files/Backgrounder_2023-24_BBCPP_Recipients.pdf

For Buy BC Partnership Program application and eligibility details, visit: https://buybcpartnershipprogram.ca

To apply for a free Buy BC logo licence, visit: https://buybc.gov.bc.ca/join-buy-bc

For more information about Buy BC, visit: https://buybc.gov.bc.ca