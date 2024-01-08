VESTA FIERY GOURMET FOODS ISSUES ALLERGY ALERT UNDECLARED WHEAT IN 1.5 OZ GLASS JARS OF BENNY T’S VESTA DRY HOT SAUCES
VESTA FIERY GOURMET FOODS INC. ISSUES ALLERGY ALERT ON UNDECLARED WHEAT IN 1.5 OZ GLASS JARS OF BENNY T’S VESTA DRY HOT SAUCESCARY, NC, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Christopher Tuorto 1-919-656-7688
Vesta Fiery Gourmet Foods, Inc., of Raleigh, NC is voluntarily recalling Benny T’s Vesta Dry Hot Sauce Ghost 1.5oz glass jar UPC 7 94571 99498 0, Benny T’s Vesta Dry Hot Sauce Hot 1.5oz glass jar UPC 7 94571 99497 3, Benny T’s Vesta Dry Hot Sauce Reaper 1.5oz glass jar UPC 7 94571 99490 4, Benny T’s Vesta Dry Hot Sauce Scorpion 1.5oz glass jar UPC 7 94571 99491 1 & Benny T’s Vesta Dry Hot Sauce Very Hot 1.5oz glass jar UPC 7 94571 99499 7 because these products contain undeclared wheat. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to wheat run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.
Products affected are:
Benny T’s Vesta Ghost1.5 Ounce, UPC 7 94571 99498 0 All Use By Dates Up To And Including December 2024
Benny T’s Vesta Hot 1.5 Ounce, UPC 7 94571 99497 3 All Use By Dates Up To And Including December 2024
Benny T’s Vesta Reaper, 1.5 Ounce, UPC 7 94571 99490 4 ,All Use By Dates Up To And Including December 2024
Benny T’s Vesta Scorpion, 1.5 Ounce, UPC 7 94571 99491 1 All Use By Dates Up To And Including December 2024
Benny T’s Vesta Very Hot, 1.5 Ounce, UPC 7 94571 99499 7, All Use By Dates Up To And Including December 2024
On 1/4/24 the firm was notified by the North Carolina Depart of Agriculture and Consumer Services that the label does not state the flour used is a wheat flour.
No illnesses have been reported to date.
The products were distributed between October 1, 2023 - January 4, 2024. These products were packaged in glass jars and sold primarily online, in retail stores & deli cases located throughout the United States. Images of the products are below.
Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them or they may discard the product. Consumers with questions may contact Chris Tuorto at 919-656-7688, Monday - Friday, 8AM - 9PM EST.
This recall is being made with the knowledge of the Food and Drug Administration.
Chris Tuorto
BENNY T'S VESTA
+1 919-656-7688
email us here