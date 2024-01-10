Colorado Clean Energy Fund and Drive Clean Colorado Join Forces to Propel EV Charging Infrastructure Statewide

New Partnership Offers Financing and Resources in Time for Charge Ahead Grant Application from Colorado Energy Office, Opening January 16

This partnership exemplifies our shared dedication to making necessary expertise and financing readily accessible. We aim to empower businesses to make sustainable transportation an easier choice.” — Paul Scharfenberger, CEO of Colorado Clean Energy Fund

DENVER, COLORADO, USA, January 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Colorado Clean Energy Fund (CCEF) and Drive Clean Colorado (DCC) proudly announce their partnership aimed at accelerating the equitable adoption of clean transportation and infrastructure across the state. This collaboration provides comprehensive coaching guidance and financial support to Colorado businesses throughout their journey of implementing electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure.

The strategic alliance between Colorado Clean Energy Fund and Drive Clean Colorado is a testament to their commitment to carbon emissions reductions and sustainability, rooted in transportation equity and economic opportunity for Colorado. Through this partnership, both organizations aim to streamline access to resources and financing options for businesses seeking to embrace cleaner transportation alternatives.

The Colorado Energy Office (CEO) opens the Charge Ahead Colorado standard grant application window on January 16, 2024. This grant presents an invaluable opportunity for businesses and nonprofits to secure funding for community-based Level 2 (L2) and DC fast-charging, in order to improve air quality, reduce transportation emissions, and encourage EV adoption across Colorado. The application window closes on February 16, 2024.

Because the Charge Ahead grant is reimbursement-based, CCEF has created a unique Charge Ahead Loan for successful grant applicants to bridge the gap between equipment purchase and installation, and the receipt of reimbursable grant funds. The Charge Ahead Loan is also available to help finance the full project cost for businesses ready to install EV charging infrastructure.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with Drive Clean Colorado in propelling the EV revolution across our state," said Paul Scharfenberger, CEO at Colorado Clean Energy Fund. "This partnership exemplifies our shared dedication to making necessary expertise and financing readily accessible. Together, we aim to empower and support businesses in adopting EV charging infrastructure, and make sustainable transportation an easier choice."

Drive Clean Colorado, housing four of CEO’s six ReCharge Coaches, stands ready to assist businesses through the intricacies of the Charge Ahead grant application process. These expert coaches offer tailored guidance and support to navigate the application, ensuring that businesses can confidently apply for and maximize the benefits of the grant.

“We are excited to work hand in hand with Colorado Clean Energy Fund to accelerate the equitable adoption of clean transportation and infrastructure throughout Colorado," stated Bonnie Trowbridge, Executive Director at Drive Clean Colorado. "Our knowledgeable ReCharge Coaches are dedicated to providing application support to businesses interested in leveraging the Charge Ahead Colorado grant and transitioning to cleaner transportation options.”

For more information on the Charge Ahead grant application, click here. You can also find information about available ReCharge Coaches and find the right coach for your territory here. Details about CCEF’s Charge Ahead Bridge Loan can be found here.