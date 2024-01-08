PUBLIC HEARING: January 31, 2024, 500 South 84th Street, Lincoln, NE 68510

The Nebraska Departments of Education, Health and Human Services, and Labor and the Nebraska Commission for the Blind and Visually Impaired have published this draft of the 2024 – 2027 Combined State Plan for Nebraska’s Workforce System, in compliance with the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act. Public comment on the draft is requested during the 30-day period beginning January 16, 2024 and ending February 15, 2024. The plan is accessible online at http://tinyurl.com/NEstateplan24-27.

Comments on the draft plan may be submitted by email to ndol.wioa_policy@nebraska.gov or by US mail sent to: State WIOA Team, Reemployment Services Division, Nebraska Department of Labor, 550 South 16th Street, Lincoln, NE 68508. Comments on the draft plan may also be provided in person during a public hearing, which will be held at 10am CST on January 31, 2024 at 500 South 84th Street, Lincoln, NE 68510. The hearing will be broadcasted simultaneously at the following Nebraska VR locations:

Kearney – 315 West 60 th Street, Suite 400

Street, Suite 400 Lincoln – 500 South 84 th Street

Street Omaha – 1313 Farnam on the Mall

Scottsbluff – 505A Broadway, Suite 500

Also, the hearing will be held via Zoom meeting. You can attend the Zoom meeting using this link: https://educationne.zoom.us/j/99316972370.

Auxiliary aids and services are available upon request to individuals with disabilities. Equal Opportunity Employer/Program TDD: 800.833.7352. If accommodations are needed for the public hearing, please contact Cinda Wacker at cinda.wacker@nebraska.gov at least three (3) days prior to the hearing.