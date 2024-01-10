Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,437 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 440,254 in the last 365 days.

Endo Direct Secures Exclusive License To Patented Antimicrobial Additive

Antimicrobial Additive Has Broad Application In Healthcare

MONROE, NJ, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Endo Direct Secures Exclusive License for Groundbreaking Patented Antimicrobial Additive

Endo Direct, a leading supplier of endodontic consumables, proudly announces the acquisition of an exclusive license for a revolutionary antimicrobial additive with multiple patents and patents pending. This groundbreaking technology shows tremendous promise in revolutionizing numerous products used during root canal therapy and restorative dentistry.

This exclusive license granted by Claw Biotech Holdings empowers Endo Direct to develop and integrate this game-changing antimicrobial additive into a diverse range of products. The technology's versatility allows for seamless integration into various materials, promising enduring antimicrobial properties without compromising safety or functionality.

"Endo Direct is thrilled to secure the exclusive rights to this remarkable technology for the specialty of endodontics," said John Ferone, the company’s CEO. "This innovative technology aligns perfectly with our commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions that prioritize safety, efficacy, and performance.”

Endo Direct anticipates rapid integration of this technology into its existing bioceramic portfolio later this year. Collaboration opportunities with industry partners are also in the pipeline to maximize the additive's reach and impact across global markets.

John Ferone
Endo Direct
+1 833-378-3588
info@endodirect.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn

You just read:

Endo Direct Secures Exclusive License To Patented Antimicrobial Additive

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more