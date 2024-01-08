City announces closures and service alterations for Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday
Solid Waste: There will be no residential solid waste collection on Monday, Jan. 15. Trash and recycling collection will be delayed by one day for all residential customers during the holiday week. Regular Monday residential customers will have collection services on Tuesday, Tuesday customers on Wednesday, Wednesday customers on Thursday, Thursday customers on Friday, and Friday customers on Saturday.
Additionally, during the holiday week (Jan. 14- 20), the following changes to solid waste collection services will take place:
- No yard waste collections throughout the holiday week (including no tree-cycling collection)
- No bulk item pick-ups throughout the holiday week
- No roll-off services on the holiday or Saturday of the holiday week
- No cart/dumpster swaps, deliveries, or maintenance on the holiday or Saturday of the holiday week
Parking: Parking meters and lots downtown will be free on Monday, Jan. 15.
Transit: Lawrence Transit routes 1-12 will be in service on Monday, Jan. 15. T Lift and Lawrence Transit On Demand will operate as usual.
Parks and Recreation: The Parks and Recreation Department’s administrative office in South Park, 1141 Massachusetts St., and the and cemeteries office at Memorial Park Cemetery, 1517 E. 15th St., will be closed on Monday, Jan. 15. All facilities and programming will operate with normal hours. Those hours are listed on our web page: lawrenceks.org/lprd.