Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,318 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 440,604 in the last 365 days.

City announces closures and service alterations for Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday

City offices will be closed on Monday, Jan. 15, in observance of the Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday. City services and hours will be altered as shown below:

Solid Waste: There will be no residential solid waste collection on Monday, Jan. 15. Trash and recycling collection will be delayed by one day for all residential customers during the holiday week. Regular Monday residential customers will have collection services on Tuesday, Tuesday customers on Wednesday, Wednesday customers on Thursday, Thursday customers on Friday, and Friday customers on Saturday.

Additionally, during the holiday week (Jan. 14- 20), the following changes to solid waste collection services will take place:

  • No yard waste collections throughout the holiday week (including no tree-cycling collection)
  • No bulk item pick-ups throughout the holiday week
  • No roll-off services on the holiday or Saturday of the holiday week
  • No cart/dumpster swaps, deliveries, or maintenance on the holiday or Saturday of the holiday week
Commercial solid waste collection routes will be collected on schedule for the week, with one exception that there will be no cardboard recycling service on Monday, Jan. 15 outside of the downtown district.

Parking: Parking meters and lots downtown will be free on Monday, Jan. 15.

Transit: Lawrence Transit routes 1-12 will be in service on Monday, Jan. 15. T Lift and Lawrence Transit On Demand will operate as usual.

Parks and Recreation: The Parks and Recreation Department’s administrative office in South Park, 1141 Massachusetts St.,  and the and cemeteries office at Memorial Park Cemetery, 1517 E. 15th St., will be closed on Monday, Jan. 15. All facilities and programming will operate with normal hours. Those hours are listed on our web page: lawrenceks.org/lprd.

You just read:

City announces closures and service alterations for Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more