City announces closures and service alterations for Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday

City offices will be closed on Monday, Jan. 15, in observance of the Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday. City services and hours will be altered as shown below:

Solid Waste: There will be no residential solid waste collection on Monday, Jan. 15. Trash and recycling collection will be delayed by one day for all residential customers during the holiday week. Regular Monday residential customers will have collection services on Tuesday, Tuesday customers on Wednesday, Wednesday customers on Thursday, Thursday customers on Friday, and Friday customers on Saturday.

Additionally, during the holiday week (Jan. 14- 20), the following changes to solid waste collection services will take place: