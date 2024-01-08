City prepares for anticipated winter weather

City of Lawrence crews are prepared to respond to anticipated winter weather this week. Because current predictions show a snow accumulation of greater than two inches in our community, snow and ice removal may take longer for our crews. We appreciate your patience during this upcoming snow and/or ice event.

During a winter weather event, priority roadways are treated first before City crews move into residential areas. Treating priority roadways first ensures that the routes that carry the greatest number of travelers across the City of Lawrence are clear for emergency, fire, police, and transit vehicles. This city-wide approach allows for the most efficient use of snow and ice resources.

For residential area roadways, City snow and ice control operations will begin once the snowfall accumulation reaches two inches or more, or when icing begins to occur. During any winter weather event, we recommend staying home unless travel is essential. Additionally, we ask that vehicles be moved off roads/streets where possible to allow more room for our crew’s snow response.

Snow and ice removal on sidewalks

To make public sidewalks safe for all pedestrians, the owner of the property immediately adjacent to a public sidewalk is responsible for removing any snow or ice that accumulates on the sidewalk. Removal must be done within 48 hours after the ice forms or the snowfall ends. If removing ice is impossible, the property owner is required to place sand on the sidewalk within 48 hours.

Community members who are physically unable to keep their sidewalks clear during snow events should visit our website for more information on the Safe Winter Walkways program.

Cold weather tips to help prevent frozen water pipes

As winter weather and frigid temperatures continue in Lawrence, the Municipal Services & Operations Department is offering these tips to help prevent frozen water pipes in homes:

Run cold water in a fast drip or steady stream about the size of a pencil lead through a household faucet.

Expose pipes to warm air by opening cabinet doors under kitchen or bathroom sinks, specifically on an outside wall.

Eliminate drafts and cold air into basements or crawlspaces.

Protect exposed pipes in unheated areas with insulation or heating tape.

Disconnect garden hoses from outdoor spigots and cover the fixture with an insulating bonnet.

During extended absences away from home, leave the heat on to keep the pipes from freezing.

If a resident suspects a water meter or service line is frozen, they should call the Municipal Services & Operations Department at 785-832-7800, and a City staff member will assess the situation. Residents should not attempt to open the water meter pit or thaw the meter.

Trash services during snow and ice removal operations

City crews will operate normal residential and commercial trash services as conditions allow. If conditions become too hazardous to crews and equipment, operations will be suspended until the following day. In commercial areas and parking lots, owners need to remember not to block enclosures when having the lots plowed, or crews will not be able to empty containers.

For more information on snow and ice control operations, including roadway prioritization maps, traffic cameras, and more, visit lawrenceks.org/snow.

