The Bootleggers Music Group Releases their Yearly Project 2023 - “The Only Way to Walk”

Since it’s inception, The Bootleggers Music Group has released a year end project and are proud to be sharing PROJECT 2023 “The Only Way to Walk”

My hope is that all those suffering will find comfort in knowing life can and will get better” — Paul E Jones

CINCINNATI, OHIO, US, January 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Since it’s inception, The Bootleggers Music Group has released a year end project and are proud to be sharing PROJECT 2023 “The Only Way to Walk” which will be released January 9th, 2024.

The title track “The Only Way to Walk” was written in the hope that those who find themselves lost or in pain throughout life’s struggles will find peace within themselves knowing that sometimes in life we experience difficult times for a reason. “GOD and the Universe always has a plan” stated Paul Jones, CEO of The Bootleggers Music Group. “My hope is that all those suffering will find comfort in knowing life can and will get better” Jones continued.

As with past projects, PROJECT 2023 is a compilation of the prior year’s singles as well as never before released tracks. With a total of 7 original tracks, this year’s project contains 4 never before released tracks including, “The Only Way to Walk” as the title track, “I Love to Praise you LORD”, “Part of Me” and “There for Me”.

Several of the tracks on PROJECT 2023 were produced in multi-languages, including English, Spanish and French. This unique approach to The Bootleggers Music Group’s releases enables their music to be enjoyed on all 7 continents and in over 150 countries.

To learn more about The Bootleggers Music Group and Project 2023 – “The Only Way to Walk” you can visit them online at www.bootleggersmusicgroup.com or on all streaming services by searching The Bootleggers Music Group.

The Bootleggers Music Group welcomes all interview requests to discuss not only their music but also conversations regarding mental health and suicide prevention. The group is also looking forward to tours in 2024! Want the Bootleggers to Play at your event? Contact them on their official site or call them at 513.407.4807!

ABOUT

The Bootleggers Music Group is a collection of individuals from across 7 continents who continue to magnetize listeners with their music. The seeds of the group were planted in 2020, when artist Paul Jones found himself and his business deemed “non-essential.” However, rather than wallow in darkness forever, he was inspired by a visit from his lifelong friend Wayne Maxwell, who suggested he turn to music and God for healing. It was a meaningful turning point in Paul’s life.

Producing something for everyone, no matter what their faith or belief, The Bootleggers Music Group’s lineup soon expanded to include not just fellow musicians, but producers, writers, and composers from all over the world.

Currently, the group can be found performing at clubs, parties, and even parking lots across the region. With an unwavering love for both God and Music, they continue to inspire listeners with every song they perform.

SOCIAL MEDIA LINKS

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCG4CVs3_6ZsHLg0QDP362Ng

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/7Dx4tmAblNoknxnrIbS2Xc

SoundCloud: https://soundcloud.com/paulejones

MEDIA CONTACT

Company Name: The Bootleggers Music Group LLC

Contact Person Name: Paul E Jones

Address: 3847 Race Road, Cincinnati, Ohio

City: Cincinnati

State: Ohio

Country: USA

Email: bootleggersmusicgroup@gmail.com

Phone: 513-407-4807

Website: https://bootleggersmusicgroup.com/

Offcial Lyric Video - The Only Way to Walk