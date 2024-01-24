South End Capital's Industry-Leading 50% Partner Fee Sharing Continues in 2024

Higher Partner Fee Share is Staying in 2024

Approved referral partners can access competition-busting earnings utilizing South End Capital's marketplace lending platform.

Referral partners play an integral role in our production and supporting businesses nationwide. We aim to recognize and encourage their effort by offering an unmatched revenue-sharing opportunity.” — Noah Grayson, President of South End Capital

ST. CLOUD, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- South End Capital, the partnership-focused division of Stearns Bank N.A., is excited to continue its groundbreaking fee split offering that has reshaped the earning potential for loan referrers and packagers. Now extended into 2024 with no set expiration date, South End Capital is providing approved partners with a 50% revenue share across its comprehensive marketplace programs, encompassing SBA loans, business loans, credit lines, startup loans, real estate mortgages, merchant cash advances, and more.

Interested parties can register as a partner in under 60-seconds and access a true fee split that underscores South End Capital's dedication to fostering collaboration with its valued sources, and delivering fare compensation for financing originators and referrers.

"South End Capital referral partners play an integral role in our production and supporting businesses nationwide. We aim to recognize and encourage their effort by offering an unmatched revenue-sharing opportunity," stated Noah Grayson, President of South End Capital.

The extensive breadth of direct-lending and marketplace loan programs offered by South End Capital emphasizes its commitment to addressing diverse financing needs and providing equal access to business capital. Approved partners can anticipate expert support, expedited and streamlined transactions, and a seamless partnership experience.

For additional details on the 50% revenue share program, including terms and eligibility, please visit this link or contact Bill Schmidt at bill.schmidt@stearnsbank.com.

ABOUT SOUTH END CAPITAL

Founded in 2009 as a nationwide, non-conforming commercial lender, South End Capital became a division of Stearns Bank N.A., a $2.2 billion financial institution, in June of 2021. South End Capital's innovative balance-sheet lending and comprehensive marketplace financing delivers a full spectrum of capital solutions for emerging and expanding businesses. South End Capital’s tech-enabled platform and premier customer support offers equal access to industry-leading conventional and alternative equipment, real estate, and business funding.

Member FDIC | Equal Housing Lender.

Financing may be offered through Stearns Bank, N.A. or other third-party lenders. Neither South End Capital nor any lender makes any commitment to lend, representation or guaranty of any person’s eligibility for financing. Requested financing is subject to approval by the lender, and if applicable as to government-backed financing, the U.S. Government. South End Capital makes no commitment or guaranty as to the amount of referral fees, the timing of payment of referral fees, or other income payable under the South End Capital Referral Partner program. All programs, offers, and promotions, implied or stated, are subject to change or cancellation without notice.