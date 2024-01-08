Culture Cannabis Club Celebrates Soft Opening of 10th California Location in Fresno
We are excited to bring Culture Cannabis Club to Fresno with the opening of our 10th California location. Our goal is to provide a welcoming space for both cannabis enthusiasts and newcomers."”FRESNO, CA, USA, January 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Culture Cannabis Club, a trailblazer in the cannabis industry, is thrilled to announce the soft opening of its 10th California location at 314 E Bullard Ave, Fresno, CA 93710. Following a record-breaking year in 2023, where Culture opened 5 California locations, 2 Mississippi locations, and 1 Ohio location, the company will continue its successful expansion with the soft opening of Culture Fresno Maple on Friday, January 12, 2024, at 2590 S Maple Ave Ste 103, Fresno, CA 93725.
— Devon Julian
As one of California's premier cannabis companies, Culture Cannabis Club proudly holds 42 licenses nationwide, reflecting its commitment to delivering high-quality products and fostering a positive and inclusive cannabis culture.
"We are excited to bring Culture Cannabis Club to Fresno with the opening of our 10th California location. Our goal is to provide a welcoming space for both cannabis enthusiasts and newcomers, offering top-notch products and a unique shopping experience," stated Devon Julian, CEO of Culture Cannabis Club.
Heading the Culture Fresno Bullard location is Partner Barigye McCoy, a highly regarded figure in Southwest Fresno with over 18 years of regulated cannabis experience. McCoy specializes in Government Legislation, Government & Public Relations, boasting 13+ years in public policy and 5+ years in commercial development. His expertise adds substantial value to Culture Cannabis Club's commitment to compliance and community engagement.
Culture Cannabis Club offers convenient business hours from 7 am to 10 pm, catering to various schedules and providing flexibility to its diverse clientele. Culture Fresno Bullard and Maple extend a generous first-time discount of 30% to welcome and celebrate with new customers. The company proudly offers a 20% discount every day to Veterans and Seniors.
In a testament to their dedication to the community, Culture Cannabis Club's Fresno locations will contribute 2% of their proceeds to community benefits, with 1% directly supporting the Fresno Police Activities League. Additionally, the company plans to actively support local brands, including Cavalier Private Reserves, owned by Jas Kahlon—a notable business owner and philanthropist in Fresno.
Stay tuned for Grand Opening celebrations planned for mid to late February. The grand opening event promises an immersive experience, featuring educational sessions, and special promotions. Culture Cannabis Club invites media representatives, community leaders, and cannabis enthusiasts to join in the celebration and explore the diverse world of cannabis.
About Culture Cannabis Club:
Culture Cannabis Club is a leading name in the cannabis industry, dedicated to providing high-quality products and a unique cultural experience to enthusiasts. With a growing number of locations and a nationwide presence, Culture Cannabis Club aims to be a trusted resource for cannabis education, community engagement, and premium cannabis products.
