DupliM Products Now Available from ASI Computer Technologies
EINPresswire.com/ -- DupliM, founded by pioneers in digital storage management solutions, has announced an agreement to distribute its products through ASI, a leading technology distributor committed to providing the most-in-demand products from the industry’s most influential manufacturers. ASI will offer DupliM’s full line of products which includes industrial-grade hard drive demolishers, USB duplicators, SSD/HDD duplicators and sanitizers as well as related accessories.
“This agreement with ASI underlines our team’s mission to make enterprise-grade, consumer-friendly data management solutions accessible to all users, for professionals and prosumers across multiple industries and government agencies,” said Mike Forman, President and CEO of DupliM Inc. “Our products are a perfect fit for ASI’s customer base, and we strongly value ASI’s reputation for knowledgeable service and strong relationships.”
“We are excited to establish this relationship with DupliM. DupliM’s unique offering of industrial strength hard drive destruction and duplication products will be an asset to our technology resellers” stated Cathy Wang, ASI VP of Product Management. “We look forward to bringing the exciting DupliM products and capabilities to our customers.”
DupliM’s duplicators, demolishers, and sanitizers have empowered thousands of customers to more effectively manage their digital storage media and portable storage devices. From meeting corporate to government to individual needs, DupliM combines both industrial-grade performance and reliability with consumer-friendly operability to make the data management experience simple, secure and efficient.
ASI will feature the DupliM HDD Drive Demolisher, 1:47 USB Copy Tower SA, 1:11 SSD/HDD Copy Tower SATA, and 1:10 USB 3.0 Flash Duplicator CC, featuring the following capabilities:
● The HDD Drive Demolisher destroys 3.5in and 2.5in hard disk drives with a 4-ton hydraulic pump (ASI SKU 281054).
● The 1:47 USB Copy Tower SA will copy or erase up to 47 flash drives at a time and all functions are selectable via an easy-to-use DupliM duplicator controller (ASI SKU 281052).
● The 1:5 SSD/HDD Copy Tower SA can create eleven clone hard disk drives or OverWrite twelve hard drives simultaneously (ASI SKU 281046).
● The 1:10 USB 3.0 Flash Drive Duplicator CC is a computer-connected duplicator that leverages the intuitive DupliM Software Suite to manage the duplication of USB flash drives on both Windows and MacOS (ASI SKU 281049).
Details on these products and the full DupliM product line can be found at ASIPartner.com or go to DupliM.com.
About DupliM Inc.
DupliM Inc. is a leading developer and manufacturer of digital storage management solutions to professionals and prosumers across multiple industries and government agencies. Based in Southern California, DupliM was founded by pioneers in computer technology and optical storage, and this expertise is designed into every product we sell. The DupliM team is committed to developing high performing, reliable products that make managing SSD, hard disk drive, flash memory, and DVD/CD simple, secure, and efficient. We believe in developing products for the digital world that exceed expectations and simplify complex tasks.
About ASI Partner
Silicon Valley-based ASI Computer Technologies has been a leader in the distribution of IT products and solutions for over 35 years. Founded in 1987, the company has rapidly grown to become the partner of choice for over 8,000 VARs throughout the US and Canada. ASI offers an extensive lineup of products, components, solutions and services; also providing system integration and value add contract assembly. Experienced technical support team, knowledgeable sales personnel, dynamic marketing, and innovative management have helped the company achieve an impressive $1.5 billion in sales. In addition to the corporate HQ in Fremont, CA, ASI has 9 regional sales and logistics operations strategically located throughout the US and Canada.
Contact Information:
DupliM Inc.
marketing@duplim.com
www.duplim.com
818-721-4900
Kent Tibbils
ASI Computer Technologies Inc
510-226-8000 x134
Kent.tibbils@asipartner.com
Marketing
“This agreement with ASI underlines our team’s mission to make enterprise-grade, consumer-friendly data management solutions accessible to all users, for professionals and prosumers across multiple industries and government agencies,” said Mike Forman, President and CEO of DupliM Inc. “Our products are a perfect fit for ASI’s customer base, and we strongly value ASI’s reputation for knowledgeable service and strong relationships.”
“We are excited to establish this relationship with DupliM. DupliM’s unique offering of industrial strength hard drive destruction and duplication products will be an asset to our technology resellers” stated Cathy Wang, ASI VP of Product Management. “We look forward to bringing the exciting DupliM products and capabilities to our customers.”
DupliM’s duplicators, demolishers, and sanitizers have empowered thousands of customers to more effectively manage their digital storage media and portable storage devices. From meeting corporate to government to individual needs, DupliM combines both industrial-grade performance and reliability with consumer-friendly operability to make the data management experience simple, secure and efficient.
ASI will feature the DupliM HDD Drive Demolisher, 1:47 USB Copy Tower SA, 1:11 SSD/HDD Copy Tower SATA, and 1:10 USB 3.0 Flash Duplicator CC, featuring the following capabilities:
● The HDD Drive Demolisher destroys 3.5in and 2.5in hard disk drives with a 4-ton hydraulic pump (ASI SKU 281054).
● The 1:47 USB Copy Tower SA will copy or erase up to 47 flash drives at a time and all functions are selectable via an easy-to-use DupliM duplicator controller (ASI SKU 281052).
● The 1:5 SSD/HDD Copy Tower SA can create eleven clone hard disk drives or OverWrite twelve hard drives simultaneously (ASI SKU 281046).
● The 1:10 USB 3.0 Flash Drive Duplicator CC is a computer-connected duplicator that leverages the intuitive DupliM Software Suite to manage the duplication of USB flash drives on both Windows and MacOS (ASI SKU 281049).
Details on these products and the full DupliM product line can be found at ASIPartner.com or go to DupliM.com.
About DupliM Inc.
DupliM Inc. is a leading developer and manufacturer of digital storage management solutions to professionals and prosumers across multiple industries and government agencies. Based in Southern California, DupliM was founded by pioneers in computer technology and optical storage, and this expertise is designed into every product we sell. The DupliM team is committed to developing high performing, reliable products that make managing SSD, hard disk drive, flash memory, and DVD/CD simple, secure, and efficient. We believe in developing products for the digital world that exceed expectations and simplify complex tasks.
About ASI Partner
Silicon Valley-based ASI Computer Technologies has been a leader in the distribution of IT products and solutions for over 35 years. Founded in 1987, the company has rapidly grown to become the partner of choice for over 8,000 VARs throughout the US and Canada. ASI offers an extensive lineup of products, components, solutions and services; also providing system integration and value add contract assembly. Experienced technical support team, knowledgeable sales personnel, dynamic marketing, and innovative management have helped the company achieve an impressive $1.5 billion in sales. In addition to the corporate HQ in Fremont, CA, ASI has 9 regional sales and logistics operations strategically located throughout the US and Canada.
Contact Information:
DupliM Inc.
marketing@duplim.com
www.duplim.com
818-721-4900
Kent Tibbils
ASI Computer Technologies Inc
510-226-8000 x134
Kent.tibbils@asipartner.com
Marketing
DupliM Inc.
email us here