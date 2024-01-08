Governor Healey, Attorney General Campbell and Treasurer Goldberg Appoint Ryan Dominguez to the Cannabis Social Equity Advisory Board  

Boston — Today, Governor Maura Healey, Attorney General Andrea Joy Campbell and State Treasurer Deborah B. Goldberg jointly appointed Ryan Dominguez to the Cannabis Social Equity Advisory Board. Dominguez is the founder and executive director of the Massachusetts Cannabis Coalition and Mass CultivatED, and in this role, will help advise efforts regarding the development of regulations, administration and reporting of the Massachusetts Cannabis Social Equity Trust Fund.

“The Cannabis Social Equity Advisory Board plays a critical role in ensuring that communities in Massachusetts that have historically been harmed by marijuana regulations have an equal opportunity to be involved in the cannabis economy,” said Governor Healey. “Attorney General Campbell, Treasurer Goldberg and I are excited to appoint Ryan Dominguez to the Board, as he has dedicated his career to advocating for equity and success in the cannabis industry."

“We are excited to appoint Ryan Dominguez to the Cannabis Social Equity Advisory Board,” said Lieutenant Governor Driscoll. “His experience advocating for better cannabis policies and regulations, and for those who have been negatively impacted by harmful policies, will aid him significantly in this new role.”

“Ryan Dominguez’s commitment to empowering disenfranchised communities and pushing for equity in the cannabis industry deeply aligns with the mission and goals of this Advisory Board,” said Attorney General Andrea Joy Campbell. “We know Ryan will continue his leadership in this space and help the Commonwealth foster a more equitable economy.”

“Ryan Dominguez’s experience and expertise will positively benefit the Cannabis Social Equity Advisory Board,” said State Treasurer Deborah B. Goldberg. “His advocacy efforts for all licensees make him uniquely qualified for this role, and I know he will support a more sustainable and inclusive cannabis industry in our state.”

The Cannabis Social Equity Advisory Board was established by the Massachusetts Legislature in 2022 to advise the Executive Office of Economic Development (EOED) as it administers the Cannabis Social Equity Trust Fund. The Fund encourages the full participation in the state’s regulated marijuana industry of entrepreneurs from communities that have been disproportionately harmed by marijuana prohibition and enforcement.

“I’m honored to be appointed to the Cannabis Social Equity Advisory Board,” said Ryan Dominguez. "I have spent my career advocating for disenfranchised communities. This role will allow me to promote entrepreneurship in the cannabis industry and ensure equitable access. I look forward to working with the rest of the Board and the entire Healey-Driscoll Administration to serve the people of Massachusetts.”

As founder and executive director of the Massachusetts Cannabis Coalition, Dominguez has been working to bring together cannabis businesses of all license types as well, as ancillary businesses, to create a better social, economic, and regulatory landscape for the cannabis industry across the state. He is also the founder and executive director of Mass CultivatED, a non-profit organization that seeks to undo the effects of the War on Drugs. Together with stakeholders from the state legislature, cannabis companies, community colleges, legal aid organizations, and community-based non-profits, he designed a holistic workforce program with comprehensive social services. Dominguez also worked for State Representative Chynah Tyler as a legislative aid. Dominguez has a B.S. in Philosophy from Northeastern University and a Master’s of Public Policy Degree from Harvard Kennedy School.

