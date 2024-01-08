Singleton Bill to Increase Worker Representation Becomes Law

Trenton – In an effort to expand worker representation and further enforce employment contracts, legislation sponsored by Senator Troy Singleton to permit unions to file wage claim suits on behalf of workers, regardless of their union affiliation was signed into law today.

“Receiving unpaid wages could mean the difference in whether a family has food on the table or is able to pay their rent. This law will create more avenues for the average worker to receive adequate representation during this hardship,” said Senator Singleton (D-Burlington). “Many unions possess resources that would allow them to file and pursue wage claim suits more efficiently and in higher volume than the State could. This new law will allow more workers to take advantage of these resources.”

The law, formerly S-1438, allows labor unions to file wage claim suits on behalf of their own workers and workers unaffiliated with a union against an employer for unpaid wages. The provisions are applicable to any contract entered into for construction, reconstruction, demolition, alteration, maintenance, or repair within the State.

Previously, only the Commissioner of Labor and Workforce Development, and a joint labor-management cooperation committee could file suit on behalf of a worker owed unpaid wages.