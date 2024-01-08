Governor Newsom Declares Special Election for 20th Congressional District

Published: Jan 08, 2024

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today issued a proclamation declaring a special election for the 20th Congressional District on May 21, 2024. The primary for the special election will be held on March 19, 2024.

The text of the proclamation and a copy can be found below:

SPECIAL ELECTION PROCLAMATION

BY THE GOVERNOR OF THE STATE OF CALIFORNIA

I, GAVIN NEWSOM, Governor of the State of California, do hereby proclaim and order the following:

That a special election shall be held on May 21, 2024, within the 20th Congressional District of the State, to fill the vacancy of the office of the Member of Congress from said district resulting from the resignation of Representative Kevin McCarthy.

IN WITNESS WHEREOF I have hereunto set my hand and caused the Great Seal of the State of California to be affixed this 8th day of January 2024.

GAVIN NEWSOM

Governor of California

ATTEST:

SHIRLEY N. WEBER, Ph.D.

Secretary of State

