American Revolutionary History Comes to Life in a Modern Neighborhood with 'The War of Independence Way'!
written by Brian Pinaire; on sale January 8, 2024
'The War of Independence Way' . . . has the things I love best as a mom and political scientist—meaningful stories to share with my children about history, politics, and the struggles for democracy.”RICHMOND, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brandylane Publishers, Inc. of Richmond, Virginia, is excited to announce the release of a new middle-grade book, 'The War of Independence Way,' written by Brian Pinaire.
— Jennifer Schenk Sacco, professor of political science
The kids of Colonial Township have a big problem—and his name is Georgie King. Georgie’s a bully who lives in a big house across the pond in Crown Township, and his favorite pastime is collecting his flunkies, the Reds, to terrorize the kids in Colonial.
But after one particularly egregious attack, the kids decide they won’t stand for Georgie’s antics any longer. Convening to consider (among other things) the question of just how much a group of kids should be expected to tolerate, they select a leader and formulate a plan, leading to a series of escalating pranks that rock the neighborhood—and the Internet. Can the residents of Colonial Township’s thirteen blocks band together to end Georgie’s reign of terror once and for all?
A creative take on the war for American independence that will teach children about this period in history in a whole new way, 'The War of Independence Way' was released on January 8, 2024.
'"The War of Independence Way" opens with the Reds (the British redcoats), bullies from Crown Township, blasting Massachusetts Avenue boys with paintballs (the Boston Massacre) on the orders of their leader, Georgie King (King George III), the richest kid around and the worst eighth grader in history. Members of Down with Crown, a “secret society,” get revenge by dumping lemonade over Georgie’s head rather than pay “taxes” on their profits. Which works out well . . . except that it starts a war that Independence Way seems to have no chance of winning.
'Because the neighborhood needs her, GW (George Washington) reluctantly leads the Independence Warriors. But despite early victories, such as crossing Delaware Creek to humiliate Georgie in his own school, the Warriors, already under-resourced, become completely overwhelmed. GW hatches a plan that is either fantastically brilliant or incredibly stupid: attacking the Reds inside the Taco Bell at York Road and Town Boulevard, while also gathering “sensitive” information on them to make them give up.
'Eventually, Georgie surrenders (sort of), but without something to be against, the kids wonder what it is they are for. Will Independence Way remain thirteen separate blocks, or can the neighborhood become “united streets”?'
About the Author
Brian Pinaire is an author, editor, and former tenured college professor. He holds a BA in politics from Whitman College in Walla Walla, Washington, and a PhD in political science from Rutgers University in New Brunswick, New Jersey. Pinaire was an instructor in political science and expository writing courses while at Rutgers, and, for over a decade, he taught constitutional law and politics, American government, and legal philosophy at Lehigh University in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, where he won several awards for teaching and research. He has published two other books—'The Constitution of Electoral Speech Law,' an academic treatise; and 'This Is Not Your Father’s Fatherhood,' a humorous memoir and reflection on modern parenting—as well as several dozen articles for both academic journals and commercial outlets.
Pinaire was born and raised in Omaha, Nebraska, but currently lives in Bend, Oregon. He is married and has two sons and one spoiled dog.
Interviews available upon request.
Brandylane Publishers, Inc. is an independent press located in Richmond, Virginia, that has published books since 1985.
___________
'The War of Independence Way' (paperback, 176 pages, $16.95) is available from Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other fine booksellers.
PR Team
Brandylane Publishers, Inc.
+1 804-644-3090
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram