January 8, 2024 - Attorney General Miyares Encourages Northern Virginia Commuters to Testify at Greenway Toll Public Hearing

Attorney General Miyares Encourages Northern Virginia Commuters to Testify at Greenway Toll Public Hearing

~ SCC to hear from public witnesses January 9 in pending toll rate case ~

RICHMOND, Va. – Attorney General Jason Miyares today issued the following statement reminding citizens in Northern Virginia of their opportunity to appear at a public hearing on January 9 in Loudoun County to speak in opposition to proposed increases in tolls rates on the Dulles Greenway.

"I encourage Virginia commuters and others affected by high toll rates on the Dulles Greenway to take advantage of this opportunity to speak directly to the SCC,” said Attorney General Jason Miyares. “I know that ever increasing tolls on the Greenway adds to the daily challenge of commuting in Northern Virginia. My office stands alongside Virginia commuters who feel this struggle daily."

Toll Road Investors Partnership II (TRIP II), the owner and operator of the Greenway, is requesting State Corporation Commission (SCC) approval of toll increases of more than $2.00. Currently Virginians pay $5.80 during peak traffic hours and $5.25 during off peak hours for a standard 2-axle vehicle. TRIP II seeks to raise that to $8.10 during peak traffic hours and $6.40 during off peak hours.

The Office of Attorney General has intervened in the case before the SCC and will be participating in the evidentiary hearing in Richmond on February 28.

Attorney General Miyares commends the SCC for arranging this additional hearing in Loudoun County where Northern Virginia residents may be heard.

The local public hearing is scheduled from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Tuesday, January 9 at Freedom-South Riding High School auditorium, 25450 Riding Center Drive, in Chantilly, Virginia. Persons intending to testify as public witnesses should arrive at least 15 minutes prior to the meeting and register with the SCC’s bailiff.

In addition to the local in-person hearing on January 9, there is also an opportunity for the public to provide comments on the toll request to the SCC in writing. Written comments may be submitted through the SCC’s website by January 24, 2024, at https://www.scc.virginia.gov/casecomments/comment/PUR-2023-00089. Comments to the SCC may also be submitted by U.S. mail to the Clerk of the State Corporation Commission, c/o Document Control Center, P.O. Box 2118, Richmond, Virginia 23218-2118. All comments should refer to Case No. PUR-2023-00089.

