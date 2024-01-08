“Regarding” Slack App Solves #1 Problem with Workplace Communications: Distractions

Regarding Logo

TORONTO, ON, CANADA, January 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a world dominated by the constant flow of information and communication, the creators of Regarding are proud to introduce a solution that addresses the primary concern of Slack users – Distractions.

Slack, a popular team collaboration platform, has transformed the way teams communicate, but its persistent notifications often hinder productivity and create an overwhelming sense of chaos. Acknowledging this, Regarding has been developed to offer a respite from the constant interruptions, allowing users to regain control of their workdays.

Key Features of Regarding:

1. Silent Messages Without Notifications: With Regarding, users can send messages silently, eliminating disruptive pop-ups and notifications. This allows for a more focused and uninterrupted work environment.

2. Automatic Categorization: The app intelligently categorizes messages into FYIs, Questions, and ToDos, presenting them in a convenient inbox within Slack. This streamlines communication and helps users prioritize tasks efficiently.

3. Scheduled Notifications: Users have the power to choose when they want to be notified of new messages. This ensures that interruptions only occur at a time that suits their workflow, enhancing productivity.

4. Channel Integration: Regarding seamlessly integrates with Slack channels, enabling users to send asynchronous FYIs, Questions, and ToDos without cluttering the entire team's workspace. Once the information is obtained, the clutter is automatically cleared from everyone's inbox.

5. Accessibility: Designed with inclusivity in mind, Regarding makes Slack more accessible for individuals with ADHD, SUD, autism, and misophonia. By providing a structured and organized environment, the app enhances the overall user experience.

Regarding has been developed as a response to the overwhelming feedback from Slack users who sought a solution to the constant barrage of distractions. The app is not only a remedy for distraction but a catalyst for increased team collaboration and productivity.

Availability: Regarding is available for free during its Early Access phase, with a commitment to maintaining a free plan even after the official launch. Future pricing is projected at $3 per user per month.

To experience the transformative power of Regarding and regain control of your Slack workspace, visit regardingapp.com to install the app.

For media inquiries, interviews, or further information, please contact:

Corey Fruitman

Founder

+1 416-871-4725

corey@regardingapp.com

About Regarding:

Regarding is a revolutionary Slack app designed to tackle the #1 issue in workplace communication – distractions. By offering silent messaging, automatic categorization, and scheduled notifications, Regarding empowers users to take command of their Slack experience and maximize productivity.

Links:

Screenshots: https://regardingapp.com/screenshots/?utm_source=pressrelease

Slack app directory listing: https://slack.com/apps/A0404TL54BX-regarding-silent-messages

Website: https://regardingapp.com/?utm_source=pressrelease