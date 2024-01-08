Singleton, Beach Bill to Expand Pathways to Teaching Signed Into Law

Trenton – In an effort to broaden the educator workforce, legislation sponsored by Senator Troy Singleton and Senator Jim Beach which creates a pathway to teaching for veterans in the state was signed into law today.

“As New Jersey and the rest of the country continue to face educator shortages, we must look for innovative ways to broaden our alternative route options,” said Senator Singleton (D-Burlington). “Many veterans can bring a unique perspective to the classroom. This legislation will not only address the teacher shortage, but will benefit students and the veteran community alike.”

The law, formerly S-2764, establishes the “VETeach Pilot Program” in the Department of Education to facilitate the teacher certification of veterans. Under the pilot, Rowan University will enroll veterans who served on or after September 11, 2001, in a 36-month teacher preparation program.

“Veterans often struggle to find their footing when they return from service and this program will provide them with a concrete pathway to a meaningful career,” said Senator Beach (D-Camden/Burlington). “I look forward to seeing the impact it has on both our veterans and our students who have the privilege of learning from them.”