Join Us for a Free Ice Fishing Talk with Tim Moore

January 8, 2024

Concord, NH – Mark your calendars and plan some new adventures for the upcoming ice-fishing season. The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department is hosting a free ice-fishing seminar on Thursday, January 25 at the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department, 11 Hazen Drive in Concord. The talk begins at 7:00 p.m. and will be led by veteran Granite State angling guide Tim Moore of Tim Moore Outdoors.

This seminar will focus on New Hampshire’s “big three” winter target species: white perch, lake trout, and crappie. Moore will explain how these three different species can be successfully targeted through the ice and share his insights on equipment, lures and gear, where to find these fish, and thee techniques that will increase your catch. Both experienced ice anglers and those new to the sport will find Moore’s talk educational.

“I’m excited to talk about ice fishing for these three species,” said Moore. “Attendees will be able to step up their ice-fishing action this winter and this seminar will definitely add something new to the arsenals of anyone who comes out.”

An avid ice angler, Moore is a full-time New Hampshire fishing guide, outdoor writer, and a state and world record holder. He has fished the waters of New Hampshire for more than 40 years. He conducts fishing seminars from Maine to Minnesota and guides hundreds of ice anglers each year from around the world in search of lake trout, white perch, and black crappie among other target species.

To learn more about ice fishing in New Hampshire visit www.wildlife.nh.gov/fishing-new-hampshire/ice-fishing.

To learn more about Time Moore Outdoors visit www.timmooreoutdoors.com.