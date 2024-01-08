General Flynn Unleashes Endorsement Thunder: Nate Cain Takes on Political Dynasty/Deep State in WV's Battle For Congress
General Flynn Proudly Supports Military Veteran & FBI Whistleblower, Nate Cain, Championing a Strong Future for WV
Battle-Tested & forged in the fire, Cain risked his life & career to expose government corruption...I trust him & am confident that his loyalty to country will overcome all enemies foreign & domestic.”MARTINSBURG, WV, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, January 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- General Flynn Unleashes Endorsement Thunder: Nate Cain Takes on Political Dynasties and Deep State in West Virginia Battle of Congressional Seat
— General Michael Flynn, National Security Advisor to President Donald Trump
Martinsburg, WV January 8, 2024. Retired Trump National Security Advisor and U.S. Army Lieutenant General Michael Flynn endorses Nate Cain in West Virginia’s Congressional race. In a bold move against the political establishment, General Michael Flynn throws his weight behind Nate Cain, the America-First warrior challenging the grip of family political dynasties in West Virginia. Flynn is committed to helping grass-roots patriots with a history of service to their nation, like Nate Cain, in local and national elections, where he states, “local action equals national impact.”
“I’m proud to endorse Nate Cain for Congress. He has consistently been at the forefront championing important issues like Election Integrity, National Security, Government Transparency, Protection of our Children & our God-given Rights. He is exactly the type of candidate our country needs in the fight against those aiming to undermine the very fabric of this great nation.
As a military veteran, Cain continues to exemplify all the Army core values of Loyalty, Duty, Respect, Selfless-Service, Honor, Integrity, and Personal Courage. Cain demonstrated this as a federal whistleblower in 2018 and again in 2020 when he answered the call by the Trump Administration as a cybersecurity expert witness on multiple election integrity investigations. Battle-Tested and forged in the fire, Cain risked his life and career to expose government corruption, which is why I trust him and am confident that his loyalty to country will overcome all enemies foreign and domestic” General Michael Flynn endorsed.
General Flynn is a renowned leader in National Security who understands the “crisis of confidence” that poor leadership in our government has instilled in the hearts and minds of hard-working West Virginians. This lack of confidence and loss of faith in our elected leaders can only be corrected by electing true patriots that will put their country first.
Cain stated, “I am honored to receive the endorsement of The People’s General, General Michael Flynn. I hold profound respect for him as a brother-at-arms who has also faced down a corrupt and weaponized justice system. He has stood against a hostile media and the tyranny of the deep state. We stand united together, as we fight for the future of this great nation.”
Nate Cain is known as the FBI Whistleblower on Uranium One who exposed the FBI coverup of crimes related to money laundering, public corruption & terrorism financing. Cain is now running as the America-First Republican candidate for US Congress in West Virginia’s 2nd District. His grass-roots approach to politics is a breath of fresh air to West Virginians. As a constitutional conservative he is focused heavily on election integrity, reigning in government abuses of power, restoring our constitutionally protected rights, strengthening National Security, reducing spending, and breaking the burden of federal regulation on WV’s prosperity.
General Flynn expressed his support for Nate Cain, citing Cain’s dedication to the American people to preserve and protect the United States of America, where he notably served the U.S. Army, U.S. Navy, US Marine Corps, DISA, DEA, NSA, FBI, and the VA spanning 26 years.
Cain is up against a political machine, where his main opponent is the former Vice President of the Podesta Group, a lobbying firm in Washington, DC, with extensive ties to the Clintons, Obamas and Bidens. His opponent’s history, lobbying for the interest of other nations as a foreign registered agent adds a notable backdrop to General Flynn’s endorsement of Nate Cain, stating “Seek out America 1st patriots for public office, like Nate Cain, who will serve his country and the people of West Virginia, instead of the interests of Establishment elites, like his opponent.”
“Nate Cain is the fighter we need in Congress. He will bring that same warrior spirit to the halls of Washington. His commitment to God and country above all else and proven history of selfless service and commitment to the oath he took will serve our nation well” stated General Flynn.
Dennis "Nate" Cain, Federal Whistleblower & Candidate for Congress in WV's 2nd District:
Nate Cain is a veteran and the FBI Federal Whistleblower written about in the Daily Caller. He submitted evidence to the DOJ IG, referenced in the Durham Report, page 78. Nate Cain is a Cyber Security Expert and founder of Cain & Associates. He worked extensively on election integrity, having been called on as an expert witness and cyber forensic investigator by Donald Trump’s White House in the 2020 election. Nate Cain stands firmly with Donald Trump and endorses him for President of the United States. Cain is running as a Republican, the true Conservative candidate for US Congress in WV-2, www.NateCain4WV.com @NateCain4WV. #RaisingCain #2024Accountability
Military Service:
• U.S. Army 307th Signal Battalion, HHC, Camp Carol, South Korea (Enlisted)
• U.S. Army 1111th Signal Battalion, Company A, Raven Rock (Enlisted)
• U.S. Navy TACTRAGRUPAC, Detachment Yokosuka, Japan (Civil Service)
• U.S. Navy PHNSY & IMF, JBPHH, Hawaii (Civil Service)
• U.S. Marines MARFORCYBER, CPT #83, Fort Meade, MD (Civil Service)
General Michael Flynn, National Security Advisor to Donald Trump, 45th President of the United States:
LIEUTENANT GENERAL (RETIRED) MICHAEL T FLYNN is a retired Army general with over 33 years of service in the United States military and Chairman of America’s Future, a 501c3 Nonprofit.
His military career culminated as the Director of the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) and as the nation’s highest serving military intelligence officer.
After retiring from the Army in 2014 and as a private citizen, General Flynn went on to serve in a variety of business, educational, and non-profit roles, to include supporting veterans’ organizations around the country, something he continues to do today.
His public service included selection and service as a foreign policy advisor to several Republican U.S. presidential candidates (2016) and subsequent appointment and service as the National Security Advisor to the 45th President of the United States of America.
