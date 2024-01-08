South Carolina Children's Theatre Spotlights Civil Rights Era in The Watsons Go to Birmingham
The Southeastern regional premiere of Cheryl L. West's play adapted from Christopher Paul Curtis' book, with original songs by Paris Ray Dozier
The Watsons Go to Birmingham provides a unique opportunity for families to engage in age-appropriate conversations about racism, civil rights, and the enduring power of resilience.”GREENVILLE, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- South Carolina Children's Theatre is set to illuminate the Bell Stage with a powerful rendition of "The Watsons Go to Birmingham," a poignant story rooted in the Civil Rights Movement. Running from January 19 to February 4, 2024, this production not only entertains but serves as a catalyst for meaningful conversations about racism, making it particularly significant to share in the Southern context.
— Matt Giles
Adapted from Christopher Paul Curtis' celebrated novel by Cheryl L. West, the play courageously delves into the challenges faced by the Watson family during a pivotal moment in American history. Director Ahsha Daniels skillfully navigates the narrative, addressing the impact of the 16th Street Baptist Church Bombing, weaving a story that encourages reflection on the struggle for civil rights.
SCCT Artistic Director Matt Giles emphasizes the importance of staging such narratives in the South, stating, "The South has a rich and complex history, and it's crucial that we, as a community, confront and understand our past. The Watsons Go to Birmingham provides a unique opportunity for families to engage in age-appropriate conversations about racism, civil rights, and the enduring power of resilience."
South Carolina Children's Theatre is dedicated to promoting inclusivity on and off the stage, embracing all voices and experiences. By presenting stories that reflect the diverse identities within our community, the theatre strives to foster an environment where everyone can see themselves represented.
"SCCT believes in the power of storytelling to bring families together," adds Giles. "By presenting narratives that spark conversations about important issues like racism, we aim to create a platform for families to share their perspectives and values. Theatre becomes a bridge for understanding, empathy, and growth."
The production features a talented cast that includes TJ Colson, Nassir Bell, Michael Cherry, Kia Keyton, Cimone Tucker, Krissy Tucker, and Fatire Barnes, bringing these vital characters to life.
Tickets for The Watsons Go to Birmingham are $22 for single admission. Join South Carolina Children's Theatre in promoting dialogue, understanding, and unity through the transformative power of live theatre.
For further information and ticket purchases, please visit https://scchildrenstheatre.org/the-watsons-go-to-birmingham/ or contact the box office at 864.235.2885 ext. 103.
About South Carolina Children's Theatre:
South Carolina Children's Theatre's mission is to empower and inspire a new generation of changemakers through theatre. At SCCT, we define a changemaker as: someone who has empathy for others and is driven to make the world a better place, who has an inquisitive and open mind, and who has the courage to do and see things differently.
