Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,265 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 440,581 in the last 365 days.

Maryland’s 2024 Winter Turkey Season Opens Jan. 18

Photo of four turkeys in a field

Maryland Department of Natural Resources photo

Maryland hunters who did not harvest a turkey during the fall will have another chance to do so during winter season, which runs statewide from Jan. 18-20. Hunting hours are from one half-hour before sunrise to one half-hour after sunset. The bag limit is one turkey of either sex.

“The winter season provides a great opportunity for hunters to enjoy the outdoors during a time of year when hunting seasons are winding down,” Maryland Department of Natural Resources Wildlife and Heritage Service Director Karina Stonesifer said. “The winter season offers hunters a unique opportunity to get one last hunt in before spring.”  

During the winter turkey season, hunters may only use shotguns loaded with No. 4 shot or smaller, crossbows, vertical bows, or airguns that shoot arrows or bolts.

Hunters are reminded that it is illegal to hunt turkeys with the aid of bait. Successful hunters are required to check in their harvest via phone at 888-800-0121, online, or via the department’s mobile app.

The Maryland Guide to Hunting and Trapping provides information about winter turkey hunting, including season open dates and regulations.

You just read:

Maryland’s 2024 Winter Turkey Season Opens Jan. 18

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more