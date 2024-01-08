Novotech Technologies Announces a Game-Changing Offer: Free Module Development Kits to Accelerate IoT Projects
Novotech offers Free Module Development Kits for IoT projects to boost innovation. Apply on their site; terms apply. Details at Novotech's website.OTTAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA, January 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Novotech Technologies, a leader in the IoT space, has announced an exciting offer to streamline the development of IoT projects. Understanding developers' challenges in this rapidly evolving sector, Novotech is now offering its Module Development Kits for free.
This initiative is a testament to Novotech's commitment to innovation and customer support. The offer is designed to reduce entry barriers for current and new customers looking to embark on new IoT projects. However, it should be noted that educational institutions are not eligible for this promotion.
"We recognize the complexities involved in launching new IoT projects," said Steve Shock, VP of Marketing at Novotech. "By offering our Module Development Kits at no cost, we aim to empower developers and companies to bring their IoT visions to life more efficiently."
Interested parties are encouraged to complete a simple form on Novotech's website. Upon submission, a Novotech sales representative will contact you within two business days to discuss the next steps.
This offer marks a significant step in Novotech's ongoing efforts to support the IoT community and foster innovation in the field.
For more information, please visit Novotech's website.
Alex Aubie
Novotech
Alex.Aubie@Novotech.com