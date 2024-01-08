Kawartha Commons To Bring Cohousing To Peterborough
EINPresswire.com/ -- Kawartha Commons Cohousing (KCC) is a group committed to designing, building, and managing an approximately 40 unit sustainable, accessible cohousing community within easy reach of central Peterborough.
KCC President Kris Robinson Staveley notes that they are currently in the process of designing a condo style building on 1.4 acres at 736 Maryland Avenue in Peterborough, Ontario. The site is within walking distance to downtown, and close to grocery stores, the hospital, and public schools. The design will maximize the use of green space on the property, and will include around 4,000 square feet of common space that will facilitate community gatherings of various kinds.
Cohousing encourages community while respecting the need for privacy and the diverse views and backgrounds of its members. It combines the autonomy of private dwellings with the advantages of extensive shared amenities, including a common house and recreation areas. Residents stay directly involved in every step of the planning and development process to ensure that the community reflects their priorities.
Cohousing has been called a return to the best of small-town neighbourhoods. It sets out to create the kind of community that used to arise spontaneously. Some liken cohousing to the traditional, close-knit community where they grew up. Robinson Staveley adds that “It feels like we have become a community of friends already through our shared work toward making KCC a reality.”
Cohousing can also be understood as a new response to the social, economic, and environmental challenges of the 21st century, notably the increase in loneliness and disconnection felt by many.
The KCC website states that “Cohousing has captured people’s imaginations. Over 160 communities have been built in Canada and the United States, and there are dozens more in development.”
KCC member Al Slavin emphasized their focus on sustainable building: “We are designing our building to meet the high standards of sustainability and energy efficiency set out by Passive House Canada, to the degree that we can afford. We are acutely aware of the problems posed by climate change and will do everything we can to assure that our community is a model of sustainability.”
Member Aukje Byker states “We embrace an effective model for the resolution of interpersonal conflict that emphasizes appropriate expression of emotions and the establishment of accurate and non-inflammatory dialog toward problem solving.”
The group is actively recruiting new members. According to Outreach coordinator Therese Kirrane, “Embracing diversity is one of our core values. We want to create an inclusive, welcoming, multi-generational community, and we welcome all who concur with our governance structure and share our goals.”
Resources for further information:
Our website: https://kawarthacommons.ca
The Canadian Cohousing Network: https://cohousing.ca
Cohousing Options Canada: https://cohousingoptions.ca
Passive House Canada: https://passivehousecanada.com
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kawarthacommonscohousing/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/kawarthacommons/
Contact
Therese Kirrane
Phone 613 314 7774
Email: info@kawarthacommons.ca
Therese Kirrane
