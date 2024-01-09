Charlee.ai Platform Selected by Pharmacists Mutual Insurance Company (PHMIC)

PHMIC using the Charlee.ai platform to improve claims severity & litigation while gaining additional insights into their structured & unstructured claims data.

PLEASANTON, CA, USA, January 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Charlee.ai, a leading provider of artificial intelligence for the property and casualty insurance industry, announced today that Pharmacists Mutual Insurance Company (PHMIC) selected the Charlee.ai platform for P&C.

"Having conducted a proof of concept (POC) with Charlee.ai, we were amazed at the results and it helped to prove how Charlee.ai will help us to manage and improve our claims process," said Peter E. Lambert, Senior Vice President, Claims, PHMIC. Peter added, “We see Charlee.ai as an important partner in helping our claims adjusters prioritize their workload and making informed decisions in how they handle every claim.”

“We offer the POCs free because we know we can prove our value. Charlee.ai has over 50,000 pre-built and pre-trained insights from over 55 million claims,” said Sri Ramaswamy, CEO & Founder, Charlee.ai, “and with pre-defined and configurable dashboards featuring a variety of KPIs for severity and litigation predictions we help companies like PHMIC lower costs, improve reserve management, risk selection and potential fraud,”

Charlee was recently awarded another patent for extracting unstructured data insights using semantic analysis and NLP. Insurance carriers need insights such as predictions, patterns and internal benchmarking as a starting point. Charlee™ claim level deep insights add context to the predictions making them very relevant and valuable for increasing workflow efficiencies. Our pre-trained insights are supplemented wherever possible with 3rd party and benchmark data, including data from documents such as claim notes, emails, text documents, medical bills, police reports, research, inspection reports, invoices, voice recordings, news media, letters of representation, demand letters, among many others.

Charlee.ai’s methodology and patented natural language processing (NLP) of unstructured data provides proven results. Any insurance company (P&C/WC/E&S) can participate in a free 21-day POC to see the potential for excellent returns on their investment.

About Charlee.ai:

Charlee.ai is leading provider of artificial intelligence for the property and casualty insurance industry. Charlee.ai makes insurance business future-ready and recession-proof with Natural Language Processing (NLP). The proven, patented, Charlee™ predictive analytics solution enhances claims workflows, helps reduce severity, litigation and manage reserves efficiently. To learn more visit www.charlee.ai.