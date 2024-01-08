News Alert: Important New Protections on Personal Data Go Into Effect for Utah Consumers

January 8, 2024

Under a new state law, Utah consumers have the right to access and control their personal data. The Utah Consumer Privacy Act (UCPA) took effect on December 31, 2023. Under the new law, the UCPA also requires businesses to protect personal data and provide consumers with information about how to exercise their rights.

The UCPA gives consumers the right to:

· find out if a business is processing their personal data;

· access their personal data;

· request that a business delete their personal data;

· obtain a copy of their personal data; and

· opt out of having their personal data sold or used for advertising.

Consumers may exercise these rights by submitting a request to a business. The business then has 45 days to respond to the consumer’s request.

Some of the new requirements businesses must comply with:

· protecting the confidentiality and integrity of consumers’ personal data;

· reducing the risk of harm related to personal data processing;

· providing consumers with clear and accessible privacy notices;

· informing consumers about how they can opt out of the sale or processing of their personal data for targeted advertising; and

· notifying consumers before processing sensitive personal data.

The Utah Division of Consumer Protection’s website provides educational materials about the UCPA and a complaint form for consumers at https://dcp.utah.gov/ucpa/. The Utah Attorney General’s Office’s website provides information about the UCPA and a link to the new law at https://attorneygeneral.utah.gov/how-can-consumers-protect-their-personal-data/.