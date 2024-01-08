SensorSuite introduces Palmer Simpson as VP, Global Head of Strategic Growth & Sales
EINPresswire.com/ -- SensorSuite Inc. hires Palmer Simpson as Vice President, Global Head of Strategic Growth & Sales. A distinguished leader in the Smart Buildings and Commercial Real Estate Technologies space, Palmer is an exemplary leader known for his unique global perspective and market knowledge.
“I am thrilled to join SensorSuite as we embark on a journey to redefine the future of commercial real estate through sustainable and intelligent energy solutions. The sector has long awaited a transformation in its ESG practices, and I am excited to be joining an organization that is so committed to driving this innovation for their customers. My main focus at SensorSuite is to grow the customer-facing sales and service team and accelerate the delivery of advanced, high return and dependable solutions for our customers, and ultimately, their end-users.”
Palmer graduated with Honours from the Queen's University School of Business, and further expanded his global business acumen through an International Business Exchange at the University of Ljubljana, in Slovenia. His professional trajectory has been marked by significant innovative and leadership roles at HqO, where he was a Sales and Partnerships leader across the Canadian and Eastern-US markets, and at Manulife where he was heavily involved across Manulife's Global Real Estate and Asset Management portfolio.
"I am pleased to extend a warm welcome to Palmer as he joins the SensorSuite team as Vice President, Global Head of Strategic Growth & Sales", says Kristian Lavereau, CEO of SensorSuite. "We eagerly anticipate his swift and substantial contributions in spearheading new customer acquisition, guiding our expansion into new markets, and driving revenue growth as a team leader. His astute business acumen and relationship skills, industry expertise, and steadfast commitment to delivering tangible solutions within the property sector will yield significant returns for our valued customers."
About SensorSuite Inc.
SensorSuite, a leading energy management PropTech company, delivers building performance for small and medium sized buildings. Through load and supply management systems, SensorSuite improves building performance and enables energy as an asset.
Kristian Lavereau
“I am thrilled to join SensorSuite as we embark on a journey to redefine the future of commercial real estate through sustainable and intelligent energy solutions. The sector has long awaited a transformation in its ESG practices, and I am excited to be joining an organization that is so committed to driving this innovation for their customers. My main focus at SensorSuite is to grow the customer-facing sales and service team and accelerate the delivery of advanced, high return and dependable solutions for our customers, and ultimately, their end-users.”
Palmer graduated with Honours from the Queen's University School of Business, and further expanded his global business acumen through an International Business Exchange at the University of Ljubljana, in Slovenia. His professional trajectory has been marked by significant innovative and leadership roles at HqO, where he was a Sales and Partnerships leader across the Canadian and Eastern-US markets, and at Manulife where he was heavily involved across Manulife's Global Real Estate and Asset Management portfolio.
"I am pleased to extend a warm welcome to Palmer as he joins the SensorSuite team as Vice President, Global Head of Strategic Growth & Sales", says Kristian Lavereau, CEO of SensorSuite. "We eagerly anticipate his swift and substantial contributions in spearheading new customer acquisition, guiding our expansion into new markets, and driving revenue growth as a team leader. His astute business acumen and relationship skills, industry expertise, and steadfast commitment to delivering tangible solutions within the property sector will yield significant returns for our valued customers."
About SensorSuite Inc.
SensorSuite, a leading energy management PropTech company, delivers building performance for small and medium sized buildings. Through load and supply management systems, SensorSuite improves building performance and enables energy as an asset.
Kristian Lavereau
SensorSuite Inc.
+1 416-904-5156
kristian@sensorsuite.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn