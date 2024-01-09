Beijo by Minho Beauty Launches New Cosmetic Lip Filler Treatment
A new innovative product designed to prepare and recover lips before and after lip fillers.NEW YORK, NY, USA, January 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Beijo Cosmetic Lip Filler Treatment by Minho Beauty is a new innovative product designed to prepare and recover lips before and after lip fillers.
Beijo Pre Cosmetic Lip Filler Treatment: This lip treatment contains key ingredients like Lidocaine HCL–4%, Avocado Oil, Brazilian Cupuaçu Butter, and Shea Butter. It is meant to be applied as a thin layer to the lips before and after lip injections. The Lidocaine 4% lip treatment helps numb the lips, making the lip-filler procedure more comfortable and less painful.
Beijo Post Cosmetic Lip Filler Treatment: This lip treatment is made with Arnica Montana IXC HPUS–7%, Babassu Oil, Coconut Oil, Shea Butter, Vitamin K, Hyaluronic Acid, peptides, and collagen. After lip fillers, it is applied as a thin layer to the lips to reduce swelling and bruising, promoting quicker recovery and enhancing the appearance of plumper, smoother, and firmer lips.
The founder of Beijo, Fernanda Minho, is a licensed skincare specialist and beauty advocate who developed the products to address the discomfort, swelling, and bruising often associated with lip fillers. Using Beijo's lip treatments before and after the procedure aims to reduce downtime and allow individuals to resume their daily activities more quickly.
Beijo's products are clinically formulated, vegan, non-toxic, and made with clean ingredients, appealing to those who prioritize natural and safe beauty products. The brand's lip treatments have received recommendations from plastic surgeons, dermatologists, and esthetic skin care professionals. Additionally, Beijo emphasizes its cruelty-free practices and commitment to producing effective lip-care products for fuller, youthful, and healthier lips.
“I developed Beijo because I love the way my lips look after filler but I can’t stand the pain, swelling, and bruising. No one wants to suffer for beauty, but so often that is what we do as women,” says Fernanda Minho, licensed skin care specialist and creator of Beijo. “I created these products to make life easier for those with busy schedules. Use a swipe of Beijo before and after you get your lips done and it drastically decreases downtime so you can get back to work, resume life and feel normal in no time at all. Every woman needs this before and aftercare. We love pairing science with nature to make truly effective products for all beauty needs.”
For more information and to purchase the products, customers can visit the Beijo website at www.iLoveBeijo.com.
