Ukrainian prosecutors in Zaporizhzhya and Kherson receive two armoured vehicles from the EU

Earlier this year, the European Union handed over two more armoured vehicles to Ukrainian prosecutors. 

The vehicles will reinforce the regional prosecutor’s offices in Zaporizhzhya and Kherson. This will help their staff to conduct safe and effective investigations in the field.

The armoured vehicles were handed over through the European Commission’s Foreign Policy Instruments Service, which continues to support Ukrainian prosecutors in enforcing the rule of law and investigating Russian war crimes in Ukraine.

