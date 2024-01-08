OHRV Crash with Injury

CONTACT:

Lt. William Boudreau: 603-271-3361

CO Jonathan DeLisle: 603-352-9669

January 8, 2024

Richmond, NH – On Friday, January 5, 2024, at approximately 4:15 p.m., a NH Fish and Game Department Conservation Officer responded to an OHRV crash on an Eversouce power line easement in Richmond. Jonathan Gleason, 34, of Winchester, NH, was operating his on-/off-road trail bike along the power-lines. Gleason came to a three foot deep brook and attempted to drive through it, but the machine got stuck under the ice and Gleason fell off. Gleason was momentarily stuck under the machine and ice in the brook. Gleason was able to free himself and call for help. Gleason suffered injury to his shoulder, and became hypothermic. Gleason was wearing a helmet, eye protection and all the proper riding gear at the time of the crash. The Richmond Fire Department, Winchester Fire Department, and Cheshire County Ambulance responded to the scene. Gleason had walked towards Stone Mountain Road in Winchester where he was met by rescuers. Gleason was then transported to Cheshire Medical Center in Keene for further evaluation and treatment.

The primary contributing factor to this crash was operator inexperience. The NH Fish and Game Department would like to thank the Richmond Fire Department, Winchester Fire Department, Cheshire County Ambulance, Keene Fire and Mutual Aid Dispatch, and NH State Police Dispatch for their quick response and assistance with the crash.

This incident is a good reminder to all people recreating in the outdoors to always operate an OHRV within your limits, wear proper head and eye protection, never ride alone, and ride where you are legally allowed to. Please visit www.wildlife.nh.gov/highway-recreational-vehicles-ohrv-and-snowmobiles for more information on riding OHRVs in New Hampshire.