Health Alert- U.S. Mission to Pakistan (January 8, 2024)

Location: Pakistan

Event: COVID-19 Testing at International Ports of Entry/Exit

The Pakistan National Command and Operations Center, CDC-National Institutes of Health has directed a two percent random COVID-19 testing of travelers entering Pakistan through all points of entry. This policy is currently in effect and affects all international airports. U.S. citizen travelers are not exempt from this requirement and may be tested for COVID-19.

Those testing positive for COVID-19 with the rapid test at the Port of Entry/Exit will then have a sample taken for a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test and be given home isolation instructions. Travelers should not expect to be returned to their previous destination, nor quarantined at the Port of Entry/Exit.

Assistance:

U.S. Embassy Islamabad, Pakistan

Phone: +(92)(51) 201-4000

Contact Islamabad or scan the QR code to access it from your phone.

U.S. Consulate General, Karachi

Phone: +(92)(21) 3527 5000

Contact Karachi or scan the QR code to access it from your phone.

U.S. Consulate General, Lahore

Phone: +(92) (42) 3603 4000

Contact Lahore or scan the QR code to access it from your phone.

U.S. Consulate General, Peshawar

Phone: +(92) (91) 526 8800

Contact Peshawar or scan the QR code to access it from your phone.

State Department – Consular Affairs

888-407-4747 or 202-501-4444