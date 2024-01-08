Submit Release
Health Alert- U.S. Mission to Pakistan (January 8, 2024)

Location: Pakistan

Event:  COVID-19 Testing at International Ports of Entry/Exit

The Pakistan National Command and Operations Center, CDC-National Institutes of Health has directed a two percent random COVID-19 testing of travelers entering Pakistan through all points of entry. This policy is currently in effect and affects all international airports.  U.S. citizen travelers are not exempt from this requirement and may be tested for COVID-19.

Those testing positive for COVID-19 with the rapid test at the Port of Entry/Exit will then have a sample taken for a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test and be given home isolation instructions.  Travelers should not expect to be returned to their previous destination, nor quarantined at the Port of Entry/Exit.

Assistance:

U.S. Embassy Islamabad, Pakistan
Phone: +(92)(51) 201-4000
Contact Islamabad or scan the QR code to access it from your phone.

U.S. Consulate General, Karachi
Phone: +(92)(21) 3527 5000
Contact Karachi or scan the QR code to access it from your phone.

U.S. Consulate General, Lahore
Phone: +(92) (42) 3603 4000
Contact Lahore or scan the QR code to access it from your phone.

U.S. Consulate General, Peshawar
Phone: +(92) (91) 526 8800
Contact Peshawar  or scan the QR code to access it from your phone.

 

State Department – Consular Affairs
888-407-4747 or 202-501-4444

