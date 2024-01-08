Health Alert- U.S. Mission to Pakistan (January 8, 2024)
Location: Pakistan
Event: COVID-19 Testing at International Ports of Entry/Exit
The Pakistan National Command and Operations Center, CDC-National Institutes of Health has directed a two percent random COVID-19 testing of travelers entering Pakistan through all points of entry. This policy is currently in effect and affects all international airports. U.S. citizen travelers are not exempt from this requirement and may be tested for COVID-19.
Those testing positive for COVID-19 with the rapid test at the Port of Entry/Exit will then have a sample taken for a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test and be given home isolation instructions. Travelers should not expect to be returned to their previous destination, nor quarantined at the Port of Entry/Exit.
