Earth Blox delivers climate and nature analytics at scale through Google Cloud Marketplace

Earth Blox’s service gives customers the ability to assess risks and impacts for millions of assets and facilities worldwide on Google Cloud

Edinburgh, Scotland, January 8, 2024 — Sustainability reporting SaaS company Earth Blox today announced its availability on Google Cloud Marketplace. The company provides customers with a scalable and customisable platform to rapidly assess climate and nature-related risks and impacts for millions of assets and facilities worldwide.

Google Cloud Marketplace lets users quickly deploy functional software packages that run on Google Cloud and allows customers to easily start up a familiar software package with services like Compute Engine or Cloud Storage, with no manual configuration required.

Regulatory pressures are rising such that financial institutions and corporations are now required, under various reporting frameworks, to disclose their impact, along with their dependencies on climate and nature. As interactions with nature are highly local, such disclosures require analysing vast amounts of climate and nature data. Doing so is highly time-consuming and difficult to scale as extensive teams of GIS experts, climate scientists, and conservationists are needed to find the data and, ultimately, make sense of them.

Earth Blox is designed to address these challenges by enabling customers to integrate climate and nature data into financial decision-making. It first acts as an aggregator, bringing together all scientific, robust, transparent datasets required for climate and nature analysis and reporting. The platform taps into a vast amount of data products ranging from high temporal and spatial resolution satellite imagery (provided by commercial partners such as Planet) to high quality, specialised scientific data products from Nasa, ESA, WRI, IBAT and those hosted by the Earth Engine catalog.

Second, it makes these datasets fully interoperable and queriable at the click of a button. To scale the adoption of the regulatory frameworks and ease the process of disclosures, Earth Blox offers libraries of repeatable analytics designed for compliance with standards and regulations like the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD), the EU Deforestation Regulation (EUDR), and the Taskforce on Nature-Related Financial Disclosures (TNFD). These repeatable analytics enable the setting of alerts or the rapid extraction of metrics on climate scenarios, forest biomass, deforestation, biodiversity and more. These can be performed for millions of locations, facilities and assets at once. thanks to the cloud computing infrastructure provided by Google Cloud.

For seasoned users and additional customisability, Earth Blox offers a modular, no-code metrics builder, allowing the creation of custom analytics. Earth Blox’s availability through Google Marketplace makes the accessibility of the platform even more seamless.

Earth Blox accelerates and streamlines the process of integrating environmental risk and impact metrics into financial decisions, ultimately driving the financing of positive activities for climate and nature.

“Bringing Earth Blox to Google Cloud Marketplace will help customers quickly deploy, manage, and grow the product on Google Cloud's trusted, global infrastructure," said Dai Vu, Managing Director, Marketplace & ISV GTM Programs at Google Cloud. “Earth Blox can now securely scale and support customers on their digital transformation journeys.”

Earth Blox CEO, Dr. Genevieve Patenaude, said; "Our launch today marks a significant milestone in simplifying the complex journey of regulatory compliance for climate and nature-focused frameworks. With our debut product on the Google Cloud Marketplace, we're providing a pathway for companies to navigate their sustainability compliance journey with ease. This is a game-changer for Google Cloud customers, enabling them to begin their reporting process now to accelerate their sustainability transition."

Explore Earth Blox on Google Cloud Marketplace to start your regulatory compliance journey. Visit today for more information.

About Earth Blox

Earth Blox is a scalable geospatial software for sustainability reporting. Global financial and corporate institutions use Earth Blox to locate and evaluate climate and nature-related risks and impacts for millions of facilities worldwide.

These metrics feed into reporting for compliance with various regulations and frameworks, such as the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD), EU Deforestation Regulation (EUDR), and the Taskforce on Nature-Related Financial Disclosures (TNFD). This reporting is essential to finance activities like nature-based solutions that will propel the world into a sustainable future.

Earth Blox embeds the best available techniques for climate and nature assessments into its software, making it easy to calculate risks and impacts across vast geographic areas at the click of a button. Modular workflow packages allow sustainability teams to analyse climate and environmental risks, deforestation and biodiversity and calculate carbon estimations based on hundreds of global, peer-reviewed, open-source and commercial datasets.

The company was founded in 2019 by a purpose-driven team of remote sensing data experts and climate scientists from the University of Edinburgh who wanted to make planetary insights accessible at scale to accelerate the sustainability transition.

For further information on Earth Blox, please visit: https://www.earthblox.io/