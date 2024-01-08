Award-winning Educational Leader Dr. Deborah L. Wortham to Release New Book on Faith-based Leadership for Educators
The book underscores the beliefs, practices, and protocols faith-filled leaders must employ to manifest an atmosphere crucial for academic achievement.NEW YORK, NY, USA, January 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It is no secret that educators face many daily challenges when attempting to educate the whole child. It is no secret that many school districts are struggling to create environments that facilitate student growth and success. Dr. Deborah L. Wortham knows all too well the obstacles educational leaders face, but she also knows what it takes to take a district from "School Improvement" to "Good Standing."
Superintendents, principals, teachers, and administrators should mark their calendars for February 4th, when Dr. Deborah L. Wortham, one of the Top 100 Most Influential Educators in New York, releases her new book: “Setting the Atmosphere: Beliefs, Practices, and Protocols for Faith-Filled Educational Leaders.”
Crafted from her extensive experience as an award-winning Superintendent, "Setting The Atmosphere" is filled with wisdom, practical guidance, and strategies for the educational leader who is passionate and committed to the success of students.
A self-proclaimed, "Educational Evangelist," Dr. Wortham intertwines faith and leadership in each shared vignette. This book introduces a fresh perspective on creating an environment where growth, learning, and achievement are within reach. “As a Christian, I’ve always leaned on my beliefs to help me be the best educator and administrator possible,” said Dr. Wortham. “Being a faith-based leader is undoubtedly what has helped me most in seeing through my vision for a better tomorrow for every school district I’ve worked with.”
Early reviewers have called "Setting the Atmosphere" a "spiritually-grounded treatise," "sage principles," and others have proclaimed, "It manifests leadership in action and helps ensure learners' development and growth."
Dr. Lorna R. Lewis, Past President of the NY State Council of School Superintendents (NYSCOSS) endorsed the book as a "solid foundation for leadership excellence."
“Each pearl of wisdom shared in "Setting the Atmosphere: Beliefs, Practices, and Protocols for Faith-Filled Educational Leaders" is meant to support, inspire, and motivate the next cohort of leaders as they challenge students to be the best they can be," said Lewis.
Dr. Lindamichelle Baron, Associate Professor at York College, CUNY, praised Dr. Wortham for her "spiritually charged reflections," while Rev. Dr. Elaine M. Flake, Senior Pastor of the Greater Allen A.M.E. Cathedral of New York commented saying, "Dr. Wortham's reflections on her journey through loss, change, and trouble reveal her wisdom and strength."
Published by Vine Publishing, a premier Christian hybrid publishing company committed to nourishing the mind and spirit through literature, “Setting The Atmosphere” is now available for pre-order on Amazon. The book's official release date is Sunday, February 4th, 2024.
For more information, please visit www.vinepublish.com or contact Jemar Ceballos at press@vinepublish.com. Details about Dr. Wortham and her impactful journey can be found at www.drdeborahlwortham.com.
About Vine Publishing
Vine Publishing is a hybrid publishing company that provides exceptional publishing and distribution services to Christian authors. Staying true to our Christian roots, we believe that it is our connection to the True Vine that empowers and equips us to provide the highest quality service. It is our vision to be the Standard of Excellence, the best and most professional Christian hybrid publisher for Kingdom authors. Every literary work published through the Vine is intended to nourish the mind and spirit of all people.
Jemar Ceballos
Vine Publishing
email us here