The International Society of Ultrasound Imaging and Best Cure Foundation to Award Five Recipients at Ultrafest 2024
The future of imaging will be the new advanced technology of ultrasound imaging.”WASHINGTON, DC, USA, April 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Society of Ultrasound Imaging (ISUSI) will award five deserving members for their outstanding dedication and work ethic at the 13th Annual Ultrafest, which will be held in Mumbai, India. These awards will be presented by Dr. Krishnan Suthanthiran, President/Founder of TeamBest Global Companies (TBG) and Best Cure Foundation (BCF) through ISUSI, a division of BCF. Dr. Suthanthiran firmly believes in the value of hard work and plans to continue recognizing deserving individuals in the years to come. He once said, "People will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel." This year's Ultrafest builds upon the success of the past 12 annual conferences organized by the Maharashtra State Branch of IRIA. Ultrafest has firmly established itself as a premier gathering for radiologists seeking unparalleled academic excellence and valuable learning experiences. The conference has consistently received high praise from its attendees, and it has become the hallmark event of MSBIRIA.
International Society for Ultrasound Imaging
ISUSI was founded by Dr. Suthanthiran to expand and support the healthcare infrastructure of India. His goal is to create a society where patients have access to accurate diagnosis with the help of state-of-the-art USG machines. A half diagnosis is as same as no diagosis at all, especially for a suffering patient. The TBA Ultrasound machine, built in the USA, will play a crucial role in raising the standard of diagnosis across India.
One of the primary objectives of ISUSI is to promote the advancement of global capabilities and affordability of ultrasound imaging. The future of imaging lies in the latest technology of ultrasound imaging, which offers higher resolution, 3D/4D imaging, storage of images for comparison, and integration of some level of artificial intelligence, which can help with and improve diagnosis.
TBG, along with other companies worldwide, is working to refine ultrasound technology and to offer ultrasound as a viable alternative to MRI/X-ray/mammography Imaging for soft tissue imaging.
About TeamBest Global Companies:
TeamBest is a multinational medical company founded in 1977 in Springfield, Virginia, USA. TeamBest is driven by one primary goal—to provide the best products and services to customers.
The TeamBest family of companies, collectively known as TeamBest Global, has been proudly developing, manufacturing, and delivering reliable medical equipment and supplies for more than 40 years. TeamBest includes over a dozen companies offering complementary products and services for brachytherapy, health physics, medical physics, radiation therapy, blood irradiation, vascular brachytherapy, imaging, medical particle acceleration, cyclotrons, and proton-to-carbon heavy ion therapy systems. TeamBest is the single source for an expansive line of life-saving medical equipment and supplies. Its trusted team is constantly expanding and innovating to provide the most reliable products and technologies.
Today, TeamBest employs hundreds of talented engineers, scientists and others, offering thousands of products and services. TeamBest’s independently-owned companies are proud to be represented in North America, Europe, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East and Asia.
“Everyone deserves the Best healthcare. We aim to work with medical professionals to provide the Best products, technologies and services. Our mission is to uphold our reputation for excellence in the healthcare field by developing, manufacturing and delivering cost-effective, high-quality products to benefit patients worldwide,” states Krishnan Suthanthiran.
