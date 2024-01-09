Homestyle Direct Unveils New Brand and Website

The Transformation Reflects the Company’s 25-year Journey of Growth and Development

TWIN FALLS, ID, USA, January 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Homestyle Direct, a leading provider of medically tailored meals for Medicaid Advantage and Medicare members with specific dietary needs, including diabetes, renal disease, gluten intolerance, and heart disease, announces a new brand and website. The updated brand brings a user-friendly website, simplified meal ordering, a fresh menu, and transparent communication.

The brand transformation reflects Homestyle Direct’s 25-year journey of growth and development. The new tagline, Your Health. Your Meals. Your Choice., highlights the company’s commitment to their customers' well-being and to delivering a diverse menu of delicious, nutritious meals, while the new website is user-friendly and accessible to better serve its customers and partners.

“As we’ve grown and evolved as a company, we’re embarking on new and exciting opportunities including more choices and variety to our menu, a 3-compartment tray and expanded customer service teams,” said Jeff Barteau, CEO at Homestyle Direct. “We’re excited to reveal our new brand and website which better portrays our mission, vision, values and service, as we continue to provide delicious food, variety and exceptional customer service."

Since 1997, Homestyle Direct has been serving home-delivered meals to families around the U.S. Today, the company empowers health equity by offering a wide variety of medically tailored meals to Medicaid and Medicare Advantage members, guaranteeing choice in every meal to support a healthy lifestyle and ensure food security. With a licensed registered dietitian, each carefully medically tailored meal combines taste, nutrition, choice and convenience. Members under managed care programs receive meals fully covered by Medicaid or Medicare Advantage.

The company understands the unique challenges faced by individuals in managing their health, many who face food insecurity and don’t have access to healthy food, including the elderly and underserved populations. Their dedicated team ensures that every meal meets the highest standard of quality and nutrition and is delivered promptly. In addition, Homestyle Direct makes a positive impact on the community through partnerships with local organizations and initiatives, including promoting food security and healthy living.

About Homestyle Direct: Your Health. Your Meals. Your Choice.

Homestyle Direct is a leading provider of nutritious and convenient meal services, dedicated to offering wholesome and delicious options to individuals in need of home-delivered meals. With a commitment to quality, variety, and choice, Homestyle Direct continues to innovate and exceed customer expectations. Their medically tailored meals for diabetes, renal failure, gluten intolerance, and heart health cater to the specific dietary needs of Medicaid and Medicare Advantage members. Through their community involvement efforts, they actively contribute to the well-being of individuals and families. To learn more visit: http://homestyledirect.com/