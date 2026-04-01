HazMat Safety Consulting Announces its April Webinar: Risk Reduction and Root Cause Analysis

Risk Reduction and Root Cause Analysis: Lessons Learned from Real Incidents April 14, 2026 | 11:00am – 12:00pm CT

This is a valuable opportunity to learn from others’ mistakes before they become yours.” — Ryan Paquet, President of HazMat Safety Consulting

WAXAHACHIE, TX, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HazMat Safety Consulting (HSC), a leading authority in dangerous goods regulatory compliance and risk management, will host Risk Reduction and Root Cause Analysis: Lessons Learned from Real Incidents, April 14, 2026, from 11-Noon CT.

This webinar explores systematic approaches to incident investigation, root cause identification, and implementing lessons learned to prevent recurrence. Drawing on case studies from major hazardous materials incidents, the discussion demonstrates how disciplined analysis, regulatory insight, and structured investigative practices can strengthen safety programs and help prevent future catastrophes.

The session features Paul Stancil, former Senior Hazardous Materials Accident Investigator with the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and former Chief Investigator for Maryland’s Environmental Crimes Unit; Bob Richard, former Deputy Associate Administrator for Hazardous Materials Safety at the U.S. Department of Transportation’s PHMSA; and Duane Pfund, former Director of the PHMSA Office of Hazardous Materials Safety Programs and Acting Deputy Associate Administrator for Hazardous Materials Safety.

Register here to attend the April 14th webinar.

“This is a valuable opportunity to learn from others’ mistakes before they become yours,” said Ryan Paquet, President of HazMat Safety Consulting. “This is not regulatory theory—this series offers applied intelligence for organizations where failure is not an option.”

The 2026 HazMat Safety Consulting Leadership Webinar Series is a monthly, expert-led program designed for professionals responsible for regulatory strategy, enterprise risk management, and operational readiness across hazardous materials, dangerous goods, and lithium-ion battery supply chains.

Hosted on LinkedIn Live, this series equips leaders with the regulatory foresight, risk intelligence, and practical guidance needed to move from reactive compliance to proactive risk management.



Upcoming Webinars:

Pyrotechnics and Fireworks Safety

May 12, 2026 | 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. CT

Technology Innovation: Avoiding Regulatory Pitfalls in Product Development

June 9, 2026 | 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. CT

Each session is designed to support leadership-level understanding while delivering practical takeaways teams can apply immediately.

For more information on the 2026 webinar series, visit: https://hazmatsafety.com/2026-hazmat-safety-consulting-leadership-webinar-series/

All webinars will be hosted live on LinkedIn Live.

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About HazMat Safety Consulting

HazMat Safety Consulting, a subsidiary of Americase, provides specialized advisory services focused on hazardous materials safety, regulatory compliance, risk management, and organizational readiness. The firm partners with organizations across industries to reduce risk, improve compliance outcomes, and strengthen safety leadership in environments where failure is not an option. For more information, visit www.hazmatsafety.com.

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