Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,278 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 439,671 in the last 365 days.

SHEDyt added as a RLBA member

SHEDyt RLBA Member Logbook

RLBA Member Logbook Companies

SHEDyt asked to join The Residential Logbook Association (RLBA)

MANCHESTER, UNITED KINGDOM, January 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SHEDyt becomes a member of the The Residential Logbook Association (RLBA) Property Trade Group

The Residential Logbook Association (RLBA) is the DLUCH supported trade association and self-regulatory body of companies providing digital logbooks for the residential property market. The members are providers of logbook systems, tech solutions and services for organisations that require access to validated property data.

What brings the member companies together, is they all bring value by providing property information upfront, in real-time or in an updatable manner for perpetuity and not just for one transaction such as a sale, valuation, re/mortgage, management or let. All member organisations will be using a unique property passport identification that can be used to tie the different systems to gather either manually via an API.

At SHEDyt, we plan to interface with other tech providers in the PropTech space and champion the occupier experience through a Digital Homeowner Manual. Having accurate and up-to-date property information aligns with the SHEDyt purpose of Simplifying Property Management, starting with Home Builders or Property Developers.

To find out more or become a member please speak to Nigel Walley of Chimni > https://www.rlba.org.uk/contact
The types of Real Estate companies that can gain value from a Property Logbook includes, though is not limited to Estate Agents, Conveyancing Solicitors, Development Finance Companies, Landlords, Asset Managers, Block Managers, Owner Operators, Freeholders, Investors, Investment Sourcing Companies, Property Funds, Leaseholders, Local Authorities, Letting Agents, Student Accommodation Providers, Build-to-Rent Builders, Architects, Building Inspectors, Auctions Houses, Buying Agents, Main Contractors, Housing Associations, Local Authorities Housing Departments and Commercial Property Developers.

#proptech #propertymanagement #propertydeveloper #newbuild #propertytech #intelligentbuildings #cretech

about SHEDyt
The SHEDyt platform is initially targeted at property developers, where we are in effect digitising the homeowner manual that is usually printed out and handed over physically in a binder. The RLBA

Annie Parker
SHEDyt
email us here

You just read:

SHEDyt added as a RLBA member

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Real Estate & Property Management, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more