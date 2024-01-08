Explore Authors Magazine releases its list of hot new fiction, nonfiction, and children's books to read in 2024

The Custodian by Miras Beale One Potato Chip at a Time: The Fat Guy's Honest Diet by Chuck Pluckhahn The Last Flight Home by Ricky Hausler

Time to toast the new year with cup of java and a book from Explore Authors Magazine's list of hot new fiction, nonfiction, and children's books to read in 2024

Explore Authors Magazine's list of hot new books to read in 2024.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In The Custodian by Miras Beale, a young accountant finds himself in the middle of a dangerous conspiracy where he must not only help unify opposing sides, but also survive in this captivating thriller. Provalis Publishing, 979-8989756407

JT is the sole survivor of a devastating battle and mankind's only hope to defeat a race of alien aggressors in the epic space saga and science-fiction novel, The Last Flight Home by Ricky Hausler. Federal Service Books, 979-8-9896126-1-1, 979-8-9896126-0-4

Thomas Breen's compelling and tense courtroom drama, Brian Bradford faces a vengeful managed health care company in The Complaint, will keep readers on the edge of their seats in this enthralling legal thriller. BBRADFORD BOOKS, 979-8-9865185-3-4, 979-8-9865185-4-1

In Psi (Book One): Manifest by Ric Bruce, a professor must track people with amazing psychic abilities before they are exploited by a hidden enemy in this mind-bending thriller. Talent Forge Publishing, 979-8-9898203-0-6

In Lady Charlotte Wuthers by M.D. Hickman, will the spoiled daughter of the richest man in the world win over the boy she likes with her sharp wit and insults? Will she solve her mother's mysterious death? M.D. Hickman Books, 979-8868993626

A young woman contemplates whether coming back to the family home is a death wish as she struggles to unravel the decades old disappearance of her family in the gripping suspense thriller, This is not a House by Brandon Kitchen. Plotted Twists Publishing 979-8-218-33617-2 (JANUARY)

One Potato Chip at a Time: The Fat Guy's Honest Diet Guide by Charles Pluckhahn details how to lose weight and keep it off the right way. A resource for middle-aged men, women, older folks and even youth hoping to lose weight. Snowden Road Books, 979-8-218-33551-9

A vengeful murderess, who is forsaken by her vile mother becomes a deadly threat to anyone who invades her territory by needle-crafting buttons into her victims in this intense horror suspense by Gwyneth by Angela Sanner EerieLit House of Publishing, 979-8218337056

Reputation by Barton Jones is a humorous and smart social satire when two brothers must protect not only their reputations but their virtue from scheming badly coiffed social justice warriors in this hilarious book. Beet Press, 979-8989234103

In Mountain Wave, seasoned outdoor producers / nature cinematographer and their hunting party become stranded after their boat capsizes in the frigid waters of Lake Sandy in Alaska. Joe Albea and Nathan Summers share a harrowing and riveting true-life account of the fight to survive. Mountain Wave Productions: 979-8-9892725-0-1, 979-8-9892725-2-5

In the charming and beautifully illustrated children's book, My Friend Adam by Tuba Khan, children learn how to be friends with each other as well as friends with a child who has autism. Empathy Inclusion Books: 979-8-9894798-0-1

Humanity-At-Its-Best: A Truth Seeker’s Guide to Living a Principled Life by Glenn Hoffarth offers an insightful and enlightening look at how to follow a moral code and lead a virtuous and harmonious life. Ice Age Trail Publishing House, 979-8218329129

In Nightwalker, a New York detective forms a police task force to track down a prolific serial killer who leaves no trace in this chilling and gripping, atmospheric thriller suspense by Louis Bruno. No Ceiling Books, 979-8989672820. (JANUARY)

In False Impressions by Ace Bryann, the handsome monarch of a small island and love of his life face intrigue and danger when his disreputable brother, the prince, returns from NY to wreak havoc. Dare To Dream Books, 979-8-218-34329-3

In Children of the Watchers by Michael Joseph, a group of friends attending university learn they are ethereally connected by the Universe, in this enthralling, mystical, suspense. Whenceforth Publishing, 979-821827920-2

In Mariana Travels to the Amazon: Adventures of a Suitcase by Ester Pereira, young readers will discover how travel connects us in this delightful adventure book that follows the travels of a suitcase. Around the World Children's Books: 979-8-9894100-1-9, 979-8-9894100-0-2

In Mark Humphrey's imaginative children's book, Behind the Pantry Door, a child discovers a secret about his stuffed animal friends in this charming and heartwarming story. Old Goat Books, 979-8218314484

In the upbeat children's book, Super Samuel by Naomi Sawatzky, a happy-go-lucky boy with his own sense of style faces teasing from bullies at school and handles it with courage in this adorable children's book. Hide & Seek Publishing, 979-8989633302

A young woman must decide where her loyalties lie and getting herself out of the criminal underworld in Helen Lawrence's exciting and thrilling Cards of Power by Helen Lawrence: 978-1738127405

Comic book artist James R. Bowers shares his life stories for family and friends in his heartfelt autobiography, My Life Memories. Average Dog Publishing, 978-1733759083.

In the true life story, Without Justice for All by Michele Sobczak Obetts, a mother fights for justice after her son is tragically killed by a drunk driver in this heartbreaking but brave retelling of events. JJSO Publishing: 979-898945662

Enjoy the gift of laughter courtesy of James E. Larson's punny jokes in Pundemonium! Volumes 1 through 5. Lefse Press, 979-8987439203, 9798987439227, 9798987439241,

In Conspiracy of Lies, by Richard S. Rachlin, a young lawyer takes a tough assignment that places him in the crosshairs of dangerous enemies. Sawtooth Press, 979-8989003105

COMING SOON 2024:

A game of hide and seek turns into an outright adventure in the charming and heartwarming, Where is Grandma? by Shari Farris

Kitty and Elliot: When You Were Born by Sergio Wilinski chronicles the first year of life in this adorable delightfully illustrated children's tale. My Four Busy Kids Publishing, 979-8-9897595-0-7, 979-8-9897595-1-4

In Thank You for Firing Me and Letting Me Go, Dante Wilson shares wisdom about opportunity in job loss in this insightful self-help memoir.

Martin Sacchetti's, The Last Single Couple in America, a young man and his straight best-friend (a woman), unknowingly sleep with the same man, causing a breach in their relationship and their friendship. Follow the pair on their journey, rebooting their lives and friendship.

Terry McCaffrey explores the history of the postage stamp in The Secret World of Stamps: An Insider's behind-the-scenes look at creating our nation's "calling cards". An excellent historical journey.