Mining Global (OTC: MNGG) General Corporate Update

Mining Global, Inc. (OTC: MNGG) www.mnggotc.com is sharing this update with its followers and shareholders, as a part of their corporate restructuring and management change.
In the most recent quarter, the Company completed the corporate management change. Outgoing interim management: Alexander Sentic, Irina Veselinovic, and Zoran Cvetojevic resigned their respective positions.
Simon Hackl was appointed as the CEO of MNGG and Gunter Dornetshuber as the Chairman of the Board.
Simon Hackl attended Johannes Kepler University in Linz, Austria, and the University of Salzburg. Since 2019 he has been working in Asset Management with Sparkasse Oberösterreich Bank AG where he is responsible for Risk Management, UCITS Fund Pricing, Investment Limits, communication with Austrian Financial Market Authorities, and preparing quarterly and semiannual Fund reports. While being employed with the bank he was able to gain sufficient knowledge in global Commodity and Metal trading.
Gunter Dornetshuber is also employed by Sparkasse Oberoesterreich Bank AG since 2018 in the areas of product governance and fund management. He is currently managing several Bond Funds with the Bank and is highly experienced in consulting investors on equity and bond investments related to Green Energy, as well as products focusing on decarbonization, renewable fuels and sustainable mining. He received a Bachelor of Science degree in natural sciences from Johannes Kepler University in Linz, Austria.
Blue Sky Global Macro Fund Ltd. with Mr. Dornetshuber as a head officer took over control of preferred shares of Mining Global. The Company updated the State of Nevada as well as OTC markets with the management change and other corporate actions.
The Company has come a long way from September 2021 when it was denoted as an OTC Markets “expert issuer”. Since that time, MNGG has shed most of our debt, become a current OTC issuer with OTC Markets conducted a full PCAOB audit to qualify as an SEC reporting company. Currently, Company retained a FL-based securities lawyer who is assisting us in drafting our SEC disclosure documents (Form 10). This once completed and filed in Q1 of 2024 will transform the company into a fully reporting SEC issuer. Mining's next port of call is to file a 15c211 for the Company in conjunction with the incoming merger.
The Company is working on several merger opportunities and different options for the Company. Mining Global intends to maintain the current status with OTC Markets and will provide timely updates to shareholders and followers regarding various corporate progress.
Considering current and future mining market outlook, management operates a business model that is linked to mining and as well involved into commodity investing in general as a business VAR aggregator Our main focus is in mining projects such as Limestone, Lithium, Copper, Silver, and others. Apart from exploration and mining investing, MNGG invests in operating and already listed, but undervalued companies that are mining or metal business oriented. Some of these companies are well known in the mining industry. Our detailed business model can be found here https://mnggotc.com/mngg-business-synopsis/
Statements in this press release relating to plans, strategies, economic performance and trends, projections of results of specific activities or investments, and other statements that are not descriptions of historical facts may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking information is inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors, which include but are not limited to, risk factors inherent in doing business. Forward-looking statements may be identified by terms such as "may," "will," "should," "could," "expects," "plans," "intends," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "forecasts," "potential," or "continue," or similar terms or the negative of these terms. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. The company has no obligation to update these forward-looking statements
