Blancco Appoints Gagandeep Singh as Vice President of Global Marketing
Seasoned marketing executive will help to strengthen the erasure specialist’s market presence and global visibility
We are delighted to welcome Gagandeep to lead our marketing team and leverage his invaluable experience in driving aggressive marketing-generated revenue growth for global B2B brands,”AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Blancco Technology Group, the industry standard in data erasure and mobile lifecycle solutions, today announced that Gagandeep Singh has been named Vice President of Global Marketing. This strategic move underscores Blancco’s dedication to enhancing its market presence and furthering its commitment to innovation and sustainability.
— Jon Mellon, Blancco
“We are delighted to welcome Gagandeep to lead our marketing team and leverage his invaluable experience in driving aggressive marketing-generated revenue growth for global B2B brands,” said Jon Mellon, President of Global Sales, Marketing and Field Operations at Blancco. “Gagandeep joins us at a transitional time for Blancco and I know that he shares our vision for Blancco’s expansion as we continue to drive meaningful, secure and sustainable outcomes for our customers and partners around the world.”
With over 15 years of exceptional leadership experience in driving revenue growth for global B2B brands, Singh has steered successful marketing initiatives at esteemed organizations such as WithSecure, F-Secure Corporation and EY. His visionary approach seamlessly aligns with Blancco's goal to double its enterprise business by 2025, reaffirming the company's dedication to setting new industry benchmarks and fostering genuine connections with customers and partners.
"Blancco's reputation as a pioneer in data erasure and mobile diagnostics is unparalleled, a testament to the company's expertise and market leadership over the last three decades," said Gagandeep Singh. "However, our journey doesn't end here. We are committed to transcending existing norms by creating new value for our customers through secure, sustainable solutions that prioritize efficiency and compliance.”
Singh's pivotal role in spearheading Blancco's "Blank is" campaign marks a significant shift in the industry narrative surrounding data erasure. This visionary initiative doesn't just aim to dispel the myths surrounding data destruction; it's a clarion call for industry-wide adoption of secure and compliant data sanitization practices. By advocating for these best practices, the campaign not only ensures data security but also champions a more sustainable approach, aligning with Blancco's commitment to environmental stewardship. This concerted effort isn't just about redefining the narrative; it's about catalyzing a collective movement towards responsible data management that benefits businesses, individuals, and the planet alike.
This appointment comes as a significant milestone following Blancco's acquisition by Francisco Partners, marking a new chapter in the company's illustrious history—a phase aimed at redefining success and establishing a fresh trajectory towards innovation and market leadership.
For more information on Blancco's commitment to security, compliance, and sustainability, please visit: https://www.blancco.com/blank-is/
Florie Lhuillier
CCgroup for Blancco Technology Group (International)
Blancco@ccgrouppr.com