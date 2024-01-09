Government’s Growing Investment in Data-Driven Decision-Making Fuels Banner 2023 for Decision Lens

Decision Lens Awards

ARLINGTON, VA, USA, January 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Decision Lens, the developer of software modernizing how government prioritizes, plans, and funds, highlighted performance from a banner year.

Consistently throughout the year the focus on modernizing government planning allowed Decision Lens to introduce its software to new prospects, secure unprecedented new business, and deliver value to existing customers across the Department of Defense, Federal Civilian Agencies, Intelligence Community, and State & Local Governments.

Highlights include:

• Securing more new public sector contracts than any other year in company history including expanding our footprint in state DOTs.

• Increasing our penetration across the Navy, including new licenses with: Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command; Commander, Naval Information Forces; Navy Program Executive Office for Submarines; and DASN Research, Development, Test & Evaluation’s Operational Energy.

• Securing our largest new business contract with the Air Force which will allow Decision Lens to be used across multiple commands.

• Partnering with the Army Enterprise Marketing Office to modernize its budget process to most effectively allocate dollars as they remind Americans how enlisting can help them “be all they can be”.

• Being selected as the Distinguished Corporate Member of the Year by the American Society of Military Comptrollers – a non-profit educational and professional organization for persons, military and civilian, involved in the financial management profession in the DoD.

• Awarded Innovation Awards by Navy and Air Force Technology – a leading defense publication produced by Global Data.

• Educating the next generation of leaders through our ongoing partnership with the Army Comptroller School and being selected to develop curriculum for other military schools.

• Influencing the future of PPBE reform by engaging the PPBE Reform Commission in ongoing dialogue regarding the role of commercial software to drive modernization.

• Significantly growing our indirect channel through integration and services partners with multiple new reseller agreements.

Commercial-off-the-shelf software like Decision Lens deliver rapid “time to value” that government seeks via purpose-built capabilities which eliminate manual tasks, include a data framework built on decision science, and offer what-if planning to quickly analyze thousands of scenarios.

The results speak for themselves - unprecedented annual bookings growth and continued profitability. In 2023, Decision Lens secured more new public sector customers than any other year in company history.

According to John Saaty, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Decision Lens, “In 2023, we saw accelerated momentum to replace manual processes with modern software which delivers an integrated planning process. Leaders across the public sector realize the criticality of making data-driven decisions which align to their agency’s mission. Throughout the year, lean-forward leaders have identified Decision Lens as a tool to enable them to transform how they prioritize, plan, and fund. Customers continue to rely on Decision Lens regularly to prioritize unfunded requirements, formulate budgets, and run in-year scenarios to shift and reallocate for better performance and alignment to mission.”

Growing interest from prospects, educational institutions training the next generation of financial leaders, and recognition by professional associations highlight the role of Decision Lens as a thought leader in driving the transformation of age-old planning and resource allocation problems.

More details can be found on the Decision Lens News Page.

About Decision Lens

Decision Lens develops integrated planning software which modernizes how government prioritizes, plans, and funds. We have been transforming public sector planning since 2005, delivering the people, process and technology which empower agencies to effectively meet the needs of today while delivering the cutting-edge capabilities of tomorrow. Customers across the Department of Defense, intelligence community, federal civilian agencies and state and local government achieve a sustained operational advantage through superior long-term planning, continuous medium-term prioritization, and short-term funding execution.