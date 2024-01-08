Lawyers, Parfitt Cresswell, expose the issues that make it difficult to bring domestic abusers to justice in the UK
As they welcome the launch of MyNARA in app stores
Too often we speak to victims who don’t realise that they’ve been the victim of domestic abuse, as defined by law in England.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lawyers, Parfitt Cresswell, an expanding regional legal firm with offices in London, Berkshire, Surrey, Sussex and Kent, has today highlighted why victims of abuse in the UK often struggle to get their abuser arrested and lose to their abuser in the family courts.
— Sharon Micuta, Lawyer at Parfitt Cresswell
Sharon Micuta, a lawyer working at Parfitt Cresswell, who has dealt with many such cases, explained; “Our justice system relies on evidence. That can be difficult, if not impossible, to collect and retain when you’re living with someone who you’re afraid of and who will destroy any evidence you do manage to retain. That’s why MyNARA, which makes it possible for the victim to collect and store evidence secretly, in a place that can’t be destroyed, has been welcomed by victims and our lawyers.”
Estimates vary, but around 1 in 3 women and 1 in 6 men will experience abuse in their lifetimes. Domestic abuse victims typically feel trapped, too afraid to seek help. When they do find the courage to go to the police, they are often unable to help as there is little they can do without evidence. Instead, Parfitt Cresswell urges victims to first go to their family lawyer, unless it’s an emergency situation. A family lawyer can build a case, before the abuser is aware of it, and put in place safeguarding measures that protect the victim, without the burden of proof needed in the criminal courts. They can also assist the victim and any children to remain in their home.
MyNARA, which was launched by a domestic abuse survivor last year as a web only app, launched in the app stores at the beginning of October 2023. The App has been widely acclaimed for the way it solves many of the struggles of victims, particularly around proving the abuse to the authorities and supporting victims in practical ways. The app includes the bespoke NarcArmour© programme that counsels the victim through the process of identifying that they are in an abusive relationship, right through to recovery and identifying the early warning signs, so that they don’t enter another abusive relationship. Parfitt Cresswell are active supporters of the app and give (video delivered) advice on the law in England and Wales for users within the app.
Parfitt Creswell handle many divorces where domestic abuse is a feature and offer a free initial consultation, so that anyone seeking a divorce can quickly understand their rights, without the fear of incurring a fee they can’t pay.
One of the domestic abuse victims that Parfitt Cresswell has successfully represented is ‘Jane Smith’ (name changed to protect her anonymity). Jane had been too scared to get help for the coercive control and violence she was experiencing at home. She was saved by the hospital intervening when she attended for serious injuries inflicted on her by her then husband.
Sharon advised: “Jane experienced horrific physical abuse, but domestic abuse isn’t always physical. Coercive control and behaviours such as gaslighting, can be just as destructive to a person’s wellbeing. Too often we speak to victims who don’t realise that they’ve been the victim of domestic abuse, as defined by law in England.”
Sharon listed some of the non-violent but controlling behaviours that would build a case of domestic abuse under English law:
• Putting surveillance on the partner (e.g. Putting a tracker device in a car, installing CCTV within the home, demanding to see all electronic communication).
• Restricting access to family and friends.
• Depriving the partner of financial independence and control (i.e., Taking away their means of spending money without reporting to the partner).
• Setting rules or demands on a partner, such as when they should go to bed, when and what they can eat, what they can wear etc.
MyNARA has been referred to as a ‘lifesaver’ by early users of the app. It is free to download from app stores. There is a small charge for the counselling programme (£6.99 per month).
Parfitt Cresswell’s interview with ‘Jane Smith’ and Emma Davey, founder of MyNARA, is now available to view at www.parfittcresswell.com/domestic-abuse. There they talk about the reality of living with domestic abuse, the challenges of escaping abuse and getting justice in the courts.
Parfitt Creswell has offices across the South-east and also trades as Charles Coleman & Co., Colemans, Copley Clark, Jevons, Riley and Pope, Keene Marsland, and Max Barford & Co.
