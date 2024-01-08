SignaX — NEAR Metaverse Launched at Techceleration by KDEM
The SignaX — NEAR Metaverse saw a grand launch at Techceleration by KDEM. The platform aims to reshape the digital landscape.KARNATAKA, INDIA, January 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The SignaX — NEAR Metaverse, a groundbreaking virtual realm that promises to reshape the digital landscape saw the grand launch at Techceleration by the Karnataka Digital Economy Mission (KDEM). Spearheaded by Signa X, in partnership with the NEAR Foundation, this collaboration marks a pivotal moment in the convergence of blockchain and digital connectivity.
The SignaX — NEAR Metaverse, powered by the robust infrastructure of NEAR Protocol, introduces a paradigm shift in how individuals interact and experience the digital realm.
Through the NEAR Metaverse, users can engage in dynamic virtual experiences, host events and foster communities, transcending physical boundaries. Its applications span across industries, from enabling immersive virtual experiences to facilitating advanced industrial and educational environments for developer training to hosting experiential conferences and activities.
The event witnessed the presence of esteemed senior government officials and Minster for IT, BT and ST, Government of Karnataka. Their presence solidifies the commitment to foster technological advancements and position Karnataka at the forefront of the global digital revolution.
Mr. Adhikar Naidu, CEO of Signa X, expressed his excitement about the launch, stating: “The NEAR Metaverse launch at Techceleration signifies a monumental leap towards a more connected, immersive, and innovative digital future. Through our collaboration with NEAR Protocol, we are confident in unlocking unprecedented opportunities across sectors, empowering individuals and businesses to thrive in this dynamic virtual ecosystem.”
Arpit Shama, NEAR Foundation’s MD for India, Asia and the Middle East, said: “Our ecosystem is at the forefront of Web3 innovation, facilitating an open web that is inclusive, accessible, and user-friendly. The successful launch of the NEAR Metaverse is a testimony to this claim. By leveraging the NEAR protocol, Signa X and the NEAR Foundation have combined their mutual expertise to create an impressive platform that will reshape the digital landscape for the masses and create a positive impact for society.”
The launch of NEAR Metaverse at Techceleration marks the beginning of an era where the boundaries between the physical and virtual worlds blur, paving the way for unparalleled innovation, collaboration, and limitless possibilities within the tech sphere.
About NEAR Foundation:
NEAR foundation is a Switzerland-based nonprofit foundation whose mission is to enable community driven innovation to benefit people around the world. One of its core areas of focus is the NEAR ecosystem, which includes a fully operational decentralized Blockchain-based platform dedicated to accelerating the adoption of scalable, secure, and user-friendly decentralized technologies to build the OS for Open Web.
NF carries out its mission, primarily through the allocation of support and resources to other nodes in the near ecosystem, rather than via direct intervention or operations. Unlike many organizations of its type, NF‘s ultimate goal is to minimize its own scope and footprint by continuing to divide functions and resources to the ecosystem; and support the development of decentralized infrastructure necessary for those ecosystem functions to operate in a self-sufficient manner.
About Signa X
Signa X is building infrastructure for the next billion users through its digital asset creation and tokenization platform by working with enterprises and stakeholders across the world to build and deliver real-world use cases for blockchain. Signa X is a global startup founded by the alumni of the London School of Economics (LSE).
